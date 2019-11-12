Writing a column can get pretty ugly

Sherry Kuehl with her dad, Bob Claypool.

I don’t get a ton of emails from readers of this column hating on me, but I get enough that I’ve been able to classify them into categories.

Some people can’t grasp the concept of self-depreciating humor and therefore think I’m an idiot. There are the people who write me six paragraph emails on an almost weekly basis with the theme of, yep you guessed it, I’m an idiot. And then there are those who disagree with me on a topic and use this as an excuse to take out all their life frustrations on me.

But then there’s my favorite: the people (all male based on their email signatures) who like to tell me I’m an idiot AND that I’m unattractive.

These bring me a special joy because I’m in awe of how any man could have the hubris to believe that I care about his opinion in regards to my looks. As an advanced middle-aged female, giving a hoot and holler about what any man thinks about my appearance ended about four decades ago.

How some dudes could believe that telling me I’m unattractive or fat is going to be the coup de grâce of my existence makes me laugh. Also, what makes these men presume womankind cares about their opinion about our looks?

Haven’t we as a society gotten past that just a wee bit? Sure, based on social media you could think that the answer to that question is a great big NO. But don’t be fooled by all those filters and sexy posts by women on Instagram who are living the “like my post” lifestyle. Most females today care most about their own judgment. Plus I think we’re raising girls today to have what I call self-esteem swagger.

I’d like to believe that my father was a pioneer in this trend. Almost every day of my life he told me I was smart, beautiful and strong.

When I was in high school he drove me to school in the mornings and the entire seven-minute drive consisted of my dad telling me how amazing I was. It became a running joke between us. I called it “Dad’s morning pep talk.” He called it “telling it like it is.”

I would greet his soliloquy with rolled eyes and share that he was “full of it” but the man knew what he was doing. To this day if I’m having a crisis, large or small, I go back to what he told me on those drives to school.

This is why when men send me disparaging emails I feel sorrow, and it’s not because they think I’m a “fatty” or “could use some work” but because based on my father and role model they’re failures as human beings.

I worry about any man who could write me, an aging female with no illusions about becoming an AARP supermodel, and call me out on my looks. What kind of man, husband, father are you that you can email a woman and attempt to tear her down by commenting on her appearance?

If you’re doing this to me, a total stranger, than how must you treat the women in your lives and what kind of damage are you doing to their mental health?

My dad’s name was Bob. I’d like to suggest that before you hit send on that next hate-filled email, you think about your legacy, or as my husband likes to say during any big family decision ask yourself, “What would Bob do?”

