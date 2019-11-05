The real gold-medal winners put their hearts, not their skill sets, on the line

Emily Parnell

I’ve been thinking a lot about awards, and the winners and losers in life, my musings spurred by a debate over the relevance and effectiveness of school awards assemblies.

The elementary school my kids used to attend has quarterly awards ceremonies, where the accomplishments of various children are celebrated with much hoopla in front of the entire school. The assembly is an ongoing source of debate, and due to a particularly painful incident resulting from that awards ceremony, I jumped in, neck-deep, despite the fact that my children have outgrown the school and the pomp and circumstance of elementary school quarter endings.

The particular incident was that my daughter, who has a chronic stomach condition that causes her to be intermittently sick for streaks of a week or more, had missed a lot of school. When she missed school, she was actually quite sick, usually sleeping most of the day, and spending her waking hours clinging to me, begging me to help her feel better, which I could not do. I did not press her to keep up with school in her condition, and her grades fell behind.

The teachers were quite lenient with her schoolwork, and that particular quarter, she earned several A’s, a couple B’s, and a C —



perfectly respectable, and surely more generous grades than she deserved with an absence rate hovering around 50% during the timeframe.

So when she came home hysterical the day of the awards ceremony because she wasn’t on the A/B honor roll, it seemed like an overreaction. That is, until I learned that she was part of only 8% of her grade level not on the honor roll, and she, along with six or seven other kids, were the only ones who did not receive awards, all of this in front of the entire school.

Every child’s name was called, and I believe they were asked to stand — that is, except for the handful on the very bottom.

The school’s staff immediately recognized that something had gone awry, and I believe adjustments were made. What adjustments I don’t know, since her illness worsened and she continued to miss a lot of school, including most of the school assemblies.

She was given a big honor at the next assembly ... a consolation prize, I felt. Something she didn’t deserve any more than the other hard-working kids, she told me. But I recognized effort on the part of the staff to try to make it right, and that was appreciated.

Some of the other moms, on the other hand, were quite ugly about my complaints.

“Maybe this will be an incentive to try harder,” one mom quipped, creating a hot flush in my face and tears in my eyes. And more recently, another mom said she “supported punishing bad behavior and rewarding good behavior.” Again, the same heat crossed my face.

It seems odd that my most recent conversation on the topic turned political. The “punish the bad behavior” mom noted she was “not a socialist” and that it’s good to teach that “there are always winners and losers,” then promptly removed herself from the conversation, even as I shared more details about our experience, hoping to share a glimmer of other-side perspective.

Are there winners and losers in life? Experience has shown me that the more we help carry each other to the finish line, the more winners there are. The internet is full of heartwarming stories of competitors giving up their own place in order to help a struggling opponent cross the finish line.

We can teach our kids to clamor for the gold, or we can teach our kids to bring the heart of gold to the game. I’ll be teaching my kids the latter.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com