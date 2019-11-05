Brushing off dance-mom skills enables Kuehl to escort famous author around town

Author W. Bruce Cameron hangs out with kids at Operation Breakthrough on a tour through his hometown of Kansas City.

Longtime readers know that I was a dance mom. Now, I’m a dance mom emeritus. This means I’m retired from the day-to-day dance mom duties that included a whole lot of schlepping around, hourly asking your dancer if they are “staying hydrated?” and documenting everything your child does with a camera.

Now, with my emeritus title I get to give up the grind but keep the glitter. That’s because a dance mom never loses her sparkle. Her sanity, yes, but that sparkle stays with you. Mainly because the rhinestone, crystal and sequin costume refuse becomes embedded in your carpet, furniture and even car upholstery.

These skills of being equal parts chauffeur, executive assistant and photographer had been languishing until I got a call to go back up to the “bigs.” Except it wasn’t for a dance-related activity. No, my expertise was needed for a higher calling. I was elevated to book tour guru.

The best-selling author and KC native W. Bruce Cameron was coming to town to promote his latest book “A Dog’s Promise” and because we share a mutual friend, who happens to be his manager, I volunteered my services to be Cameron’s book buddy. It was basically like being a dance mom except zero costume changes and the fact Cameron was a whole lot nicer to me than my daughter ever was.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The day started with me picking him up from his hotel and squiring him around to morning television interviews. At the first stop of the day I discovered that Cameron has an ardent fan base. As soon as we walked into the door of a TV station a woman pounced on him like a Labrador retriever going after a tennis ball.

For a hot minute I thought I was going to have to do double duty as personal security and I was super excited about that job upgrade. As I was pondering the best course of action because I think of myself as a sort of aging Charlie’s Angel (Yeah, that’s right I’ve got some major moves. Headlock anyone?) the author had swiftly charmed the fan into a state of contentment.

Cameron’s hometown charisma was in full force later that day when he was at Operation Breakthrough (a non-profit that provides educational services to children living in poverty) to donate and talk about his latest children’s book “Lily’s Story.” There Cameron stunned a group of elementary kids into silence when he shared that sometimes it can take an entire year for him to write a book.

One 8-year-old asked if it was because he “wasn’t that smart.” The conversation then turned into a lesson on the book writing and editing process. Even I was impressed that Cameron writes an 80-page outline before he starts in on a book in earnest. (Hmm, maybe that’s why he’s a bestseller author and I’m not.)

Our final stop of the day was an evening book signing. Cameron held court and made each person, and in some cases their dogs, feel special. As I watched from the sidelines I mused that this is one of the reasons he’s been so mega successful. He’s never lost his Kansas City roots. His innate friendliness and curiosity about other people, which I feel is part of the Midwest spirit, has seeped into everything he does.

Then I thought about all the dogs who are the lead characters in his books. They’re basically dogs with Kansas City sensibilities: loyalty, concern for others and an optimistic mindset. No wonder everyone loves the books.

When I told Cameron he had a real gift with people he brushed aside the compliment just like any good Midwesterner and then focused on a young girl who wanted to be writer just like him.

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@ gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.