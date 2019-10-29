Football fan won’t play favorites when it comes to team spirit

KU vs. Texas in 2017.

I confess to being a nervous and, some might even say, irritating football fan. I blame it on being a mother because all I want is for everyone to have fun and not get hurt. So basically, the same mindset I used for cheering on my kids back in their kindergarten soccer days is what I use to watch football.

For hardcore college football fans (my husband) this can be problematic. My desire for each team to have a “good game” is not what he wants to hear especially when he’s watching his beloved University of Texas Longhorns.

My whole “good game” ethos came to a head earlier this month when UT played KU. These are the kind of games I love because I enjoying cheering on both Texas and Kansas. In my mind there’s not a loser because while my husband went to UT, my son is a KU. alumnus. So it’s just a day of “Yeah, football!”

I also had a secret I wasn’t sharing with anyone. I was clandestinely rooting for KU. I can’t help myself. I love an underdog and while in full confession mode, the fact that my husband has yet to get over KU beating Texas in overtime back in 2016 is something I find hilarious. I’m not kidding: If I want to irritate him, I just mention the game.

This latest match-up started out with Texas quickly scoring, but Kansas was plucky and they looked good. My husband though was not in the best of spirits when Texas was only up by a couple of points at the half.

His mood was so dismal I had to retrieve the lucky UT pompoms and commemorative Darrell Royal football. I also perkily suggested that I could sage the house to cleanse out the negative energy. This earned me a look that would have scared most people but it just spurred me on.

Since I didn’t have any sage, I got the pumpkin spice broom I had recently bought at Hen House and started waving it all over the family room giving extra special attention to the television. I would share what he told me I could do with the pumpkin broom, but this is a family newspaper.

As the game progressed things got worse. Texas barely pulled out a win. One would think this would make a UT fan happy but for my husband the score was a tragedy and worse a “harbinger of what the rest of the season held.”

In an effort to make up for the pumpkin spice broom performance I dedicated myself to becoming more educated about Longhorn football. This is where I went down the rabbit hole known as Burnt Orange Nation.

Not only could I not stop reading but I became obsessed with the comment section. Someone who goes by the name “Sir Horns A lot” is now my spirit animal. “Sir Horns” explained the season in such a way that way I felt like I was partaking in a master class on Texas Football.

The comment section also embolden me. Yes, I signed up and started commenting – a lot.

Currently, I’m enjoying weighing in on such topics as team endurance, defensive strategy and recruiting where UT could take a lesson from KU’s Les Miles who with fewer resources (i.e. not coaching at a huge university that is currently spending $175 million for a “stadium update”) has put together a strong team.

See, didn’t I sound like I knew what I was talking about? I think I’ve graduated from football fan to insightful comment section analyst who may or may not be going by the name “Pumpkin Broom.”