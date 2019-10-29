The last of 7 Murphy sisters ‘turns off the light’ in hometown

The Murphy sisters, oldest to youngest, from left: Mary Jo, Katie, Clare, Ellen, Kris, Molly and Aileen.

A few weeks ago, my sister Katie turned 65 and retired. She gave a lot of thought to what she would do after she finished working. Our parents died a few years ago, and she was the only one of us seven sisters still living in Tulsa. Katie’s cat is 17, we think, and she was tired of waiting for him to die before deciding what to do.

A couple of other sisters worked with her to get her affairs in order, and she made a decision.

She wanted to live in Maryland with Kris, who works at the Smithsonian. She has some donkeys on a little piece of rural land in a bursting suburbia, an extra bedroom, and she is willing to take a chance on a roommate.

Katie’s duplex was full, so weeks ago, she began to go through everything, giving away clothing, selling furniture, tossing junk, and passing items down to our kids. A date was set, the rest of us made plans to descend on Tulsa, hold a moving sale, pack up what was left in two cars, and four sisters would drive off to Maryland.

Clare flew here from Olympia, Washington, to drive with me. Molly drove from Norman and Mary Jo from Oklahoma City. Kris flew to Tulsa via Texas, and Aileen came from Virginia, because she didn’t want to be the only one to miss it.

I would like to say everything went smoothly, but it didn’t, really. It was very hard for Katie to part with so much. I think that once she made up her mind, however, she got busy making it happen. We motivated her by helping sort, but seeing so many things from our parents’ house reminded us that sometimes you just hold onto stuff because it belonged to someone you love. Katie saved every note and letter she got from her nieces and nephews.

When the day of the sale came, we dragged everything onto the driveway, starting at 7 a.m. and priced to move. Since you can’t sell used mattresses, we leaned Katie’s against a tree next to the bed frame, which was for sale, and a young family in a pickup stopped and asked if they could have them, adding that they couldn’t afford the frame. We told them if it wasn’t sold at 5 o’clock, they could take it. They were foster parents and needed furniture. We gave them the bedside tables and anything else they could get in their truck when they came back.

Before two hours had passed, it was clear that we were selling household goods to what was clearly a “working poor” clientele. There was a little money, and it was spent wisely. There were too many baskets in Katie’s house, so we put them at the front of the sale, and told people as they arrived that with every purchase, they’d get a free basket, so to pick one out and fill it up.

In the mix, there was a pair of candle holders that Mom made in her wood shop, probably in the 1960s, and used only on Christmas Eve. They held tapers, and had been on our mantel for as long as any of us can remember. We didn’t want to sell them, but none of us would take them. When our 92-year-old friend showed up at the sale and asked for a keepsake to remember our parents, they went to her.

The next couple of days, we finished up the details, ate a lot, and hung out in a cool Airbnb in our hometown together, for the first time since April, when we celebrated Kris’ 60th birthday. We parted with no plans for the next time.

I will still go to Tulsa, and to Oklahoma City and Norman, and to the East and West coasts, to see my sisters, but I will never forget this October weekend, when we were all together. As I dropped Aileen at the airport on my way back here, I sang Bob Wills’ “Take Me Back to Tulsa,” as I tried not to drive ’n’ cry thinking about home without a Murphy sister waiting there.

Reach Ellen Murphy at murphysister04@gmail.com