Why take such care with outfits when she works at home? For an important person

Susan Vollenweider has a wardrobe she loves. And why dress up if she works from home? The answer is simple. Special to The Star

Sometimes I realize that without even paying attention, I’ve evolved. Things that were important to me at one time no longer are; things that I lied to myself about are suddenly true.

Like getting dressed.

The other day I headed into my closet and flipped through my tightly packed collection of dresses trying to find one to wear that day. Ah ha! Winner.

In my hand was a black frock. I almost didn’t buy it because it reminded me of something my maternal grandmother wore. She died when I was young and I don’t have any warm, fuzzy memories of her, but in all of the ones that I do have, she’s wearing a shapeless black dress.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The dress in my hand was, indeed, shapeless and black but it’s one of my favorites. It’s not even close to being figure flattering but I’m a sucker for a good fabric. This is a light knit that never wrinkles, feels good on all but the hottest of days, and is supportive enough for deep pockets. If I put on silver jewelry and do my “messy is a style” hair, I think I look sort of artsy. I’m pretty sure Grandma was never going for artsy.

I slid my feet into a pair of embroidered black ballet flats. I know that they make me look like I’m standing in a hole, but the flowers on them are cheery. When I look down, I don’t see me standing in a hole, I see me standing in a garden.

I fished a pair of dangly silver earrings from the messy silver earring drawer on my dresser, powdered my face, brushed mascara on my lashes and picked out a pair of eyeglasses that said, “I’m smart and trendy and in 10 years these are going to look dated so don’t take a picture of in them.” Then I headed to work ... down 14 stair steps, across the living room, to the dining room table or, as I like to call it, my desk.

No one saw me all day. Well, no one other than my family, the neighbor who was taking a smoke break from her home-based job when I went to get the mail, and the FedEx guy who brought me a new dress.

My family has stopped asking me why I’m so dressed up when no one sees me — why I bother when I could wear jammies all day and no one would be the wiser. They know what I know: I dress for myself.

This is huge. Four words that took decades to truly believe. I listened to my mom and wore what she thought looked nice through high school. In college I dressed to attract a male eye (the good ones) or to project a Madonna but preppy image. Out of college I dressed to get and keep a job; as a stay-at-home mom I dressed to hide spit-up stains, climb monkey bars, or cover up the parts of my body that I saw as ugly.

But now? Now I wear clothes that make me smile. I wear things that feel like hugs all day or things that barely touch me.

Maybe they swish when I walk; maybe the fabric is soft or crisp; maybe the jeans are old friends or non-stretched out and new. Maybe sporty, maybe vintage, maybe artsy, maybe nerdy. Maybe my outfit makes me feel like Audrey Hepburn; maybe June Cleaver, maybe like every other mom in Target.

Maybe you think that my outfit makes me look like I’m 10 pounds heavier than I am and standing in a hole. Don’t get me wrong, I like to be told I look nice but if you don’t think I do? Maybe, just maybe, you should look at my outfit through my eyes.

Susan is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. To listen to the women’s history podcasts that she co-hosts or to read more of her work, visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenwedier.com.