She changed her mind about health care. What we have now is not working for all

A donation bucket for health care? That shouldn’t exist in this country.

I’ve had an epiphany.

I used to be one of those people who was 100 percent against any kind of universal health care. In fact, every time I went to a U.S. Post Office branch and had to wait in a line that was ridiculously long due to only one person working the counter, I would silently fume and berate myself for not going to FedEx.

I would also thank my higher power that America doesn’t have a government-run health care system because I feared it would be run like the U.S. Post Office.

But over time, that sentiment has changed because whatever we’re doing now is not working, and this is from someone who has excellent health insurance. (Or at least that’s what my pharmacist has told me.) In recent months I’ve had to battle my insurance company over denying claims and prescriptions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

I’ve also been spending hours trying to get a doctor’s office to fix a billing error. One practice I frequent requires that you keep a credit card on file. I had no problem with that until I discovered my credit card was being immediately dinged before the insurance company was even billed.

This required repeated calls to the practice’s billing department and digging into why I was charged for something it shows the insurance company paid for.

It took not one, not two, but eight phone calls to finally get the doctor’s billing office to credit my card back what the insurance company had paid for. This begs the question: What about people who don’t have the time or the cognitive understanding to dive deep into all of this?

I fear getting old not because it means I’m going to die sooner than later, but because I won’t have the mental ability to battle the insurance companies and doctors’ offices. I’m so freaked out by all of this I doubled down on my daily dose of Omega 3 in an effort to protect my brain health.

My tale of medical billing woes is next to nothing when compared to what people go through on a daily basis to get basic health care. I was heartbroken when I was getting my morning Diet Coke via a fast food restaurant drive thru and saw a bucket asking for donations for an employee that was battling extensive cardiac problems.

I quizzed the man taking my money about what had happened to his co-worker and his insurance status. The employee told me that the man simply couldn’t afford the premiums. He then shared that he also didn’t have health insurance adding that his kids did but he didn’t have enough money to pay for his own coverage.

At times like this I feel like I live in a Third World country. No one in America should have to fund his or her healthcare with a red bucket placed at a drive thru window. And it’s not just the working poor who can’t afford health care. I have friends who have lost their jobs and when it’s between paying for COBRA or keeping a roof over their family’s head (because COBRA was more than their mortgage). Guess what wins?

And even if you have “excellent health insurance” it can still leave you in peril when you find yourself in the emergency room and get a bill for $17,000 because the radiologist and doctor on call don’t take your insurance.

Yes, I know I’m going to get a lot of emails from people telling me that American has the best health care in the world. I totally understand that sentiment because I used to feel that way. But just because it’s great for you right now doesn’t mean it’s great for the rest of us.