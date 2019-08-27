Racial elitists still try to shape Americans to their own image

In 1908 the columnist’s mother, Cora Alice Andrews, stands beside her father on their south Missouri homestead. She’s 5 years old and breathing the toxic racist atmosphere of early 20th century America.

Sure, President Donald Trump is a racist. So what? Growing up as a kid in West Tulsa in the 1940s, I could summon a racist anytime by calling, “Mama? Daddy?” Nearly all our parents were racists. I was a racist, too.

My dad, like Donald Trump’s granddad, immigrated from what surely was the most foul country in the world at the time.. That was lily white, racially pure Germany, epicenter of the worst war in history, where millions were murdered in death camps. The war that overall killed 60 million people.

But let’s figure out how my mama and daddy and I came to be racists. In 1865 the North won the Civil War and freed the slaves, afterward passing Constitutional amendments giving all citizens voting and other rights, like “equal protection of the laws.”

In the era of Reconstruction, President Ulysses Grant sent blue-clad soldiers down South to enforce those rights against tenacious white resistance. Suddenly black people were voting, electing representatives to the U.S. Congress and state legislatures even in the old Confederacy. Those first years after the war flowered with freedom for black people as America became a more decent, even Christian, country.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For his doctoral dissertation in history, William L. McCorkle, my colleague in the 1960s at this paper, wrote how the newly founded, crusading Kansas City Star of the 1880s reported on black protest meetings. The Star condemned unjust police shootings of black citizens. That African-Americans could protest and survive is a hint that white and black people were learning to live together. Had that continued, we might long ago have worked through our racial problems.

But after losing the popular vote and making himself U.S. president through an electoral college trick, Rutherford B. Hayes kept his bargain with Southern electors by withdrawing those blue soldiers and ending Reconstruction. The Old South hardened and, while enforcing Jim Crow cruelty, stopped most blacks from voting.

Then the Supreme Court’s 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decreed that forcing blacks into separate schools, restaurants, neighborhoods and job prospects was OK. Both blacks and whites were increasingly denied the chance to meet and learn about each other.

After that, our racist elites applied many measures — as a sculptor might shape a work of art from malleable clay — to mold white Americans into racists, teaching them intolerance and cruelty: Blacks were pushed to the back of the bus, barred from whites-only schools, waiting rooms, witness stands, water fountains, public restrooms. Ku Klux Klan violence and lynchings raged across the South and even the North.

Even my father and mother were victims of those racial elitists. Both were born in 1903 — my mother in south Missouri, father 5,000 miles away in Germany. Educated only to the eighth grade, they breathed in that toxic atmosphere.

I came along in 1934 and quickly picked up the venom, yelling cruel words to black kids who lived two blocks from our home. College and the U. S. Army mostly rescued me from that sickness. Even my parents mellowed in their late years, my dad (from Nazi Germany) kidding my mom that she was more racist than he. Before they died they became better neighbors to that nearby black community.

When The Star hired me as reporter in 1958, the newspaper would not then publish the sort of black protest stories it had published in 1882. That changed with a new editor in 1963. Most newspapers mostly got over racism, as — very slowly — did a majority of Americans.

Donald Trump? He stayed behind, eagerly sucking in the racist stench lingering from a past century. He was prosecuted in the 1970s for refusing rentals to blacks in New York City. Nowadays, what he spouts every day of his life as president of the United States is proof.

Like those sculptors I mentioned earlier, he’s busily trying to shape Americans to his own image.