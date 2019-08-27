She’s left with a ‘summer hangover’ after three months of nonstop family activity

This was taken before sending the last kid back to school. The air was about to change but I didn’t know it.

It wasn’t just the super high grocery bills, the meal/snack/second breakfast messes left in the sink or wondering who was home for dinner. It wasn’t just the frequent juggling of cars in the driveway so a kid could go to work or to play, and it wasn’t just a daily responsibility vs. recreation battle for my time.

It wasn’t just one of those, it was all of those and now I’m left with a summer hangover.

Hangovers don’t just come from too much alcohol: I’ve had meat hangovers, emotional hangovers, all-night work hangovers, and am adding summer hangover to that list. In essence, a hangover happens when you’re wrung-out after having gone through an intense period of a specific activity; it happens after you tell yourself that you’re making the right decisions while knowing that there’s going to be a cost when it’s over. My summer hangover, while free of a headache and nausea, fits that criteria.

I really, really want to say, “I wouldn’t change a thing!” but that’s a big ol’ lie. I would have changed a lot. There were things, like the multi-doctor-visit injury and the four-day hospitalization, that were beyond my control but I could have set better overall boundaries. Sitting at the dining room table and working for a paycheck is great — I’m technically with the kids, I have a flexible schedule, and I’m available in an emergency — but it’s not so great when the house is full of loud activity and I don’t define “emergency.”

“Mom?”

“What do I have to weed to be paid $25?”

“Can you take me fishing in an hour?”

“Can you pick me up from fishing now?”

“Can I go fishing with Tyler/Kevin/Jaden/Some Kid Mom Doesn’t Know?”

“Mom?”

“Are we out of eggs?”

“I haven’t seen you all day, how’s it going?”

“Want to watch ‘Derry Girls’?”

“I have a problem.”

“How do you make roasted chicken?”

“Mom?”

“Mom?”

What kind of a jerk mom doesn’t set aside her frustration when a kid wants to tell or show her that that she’s important to them? This one, apparently. Daily. In the rearview mirror of the summer I can see that I failed at setting aside my frustrations which only adds a thick layer of guilt to a soup of summer-induced emotions.

Then I ran out of time.

On a Monday and Tuesday, we did all the back-to-school shopping. On that Wednesday I moved one kid into his first off-campus apartment; on Thursday the youngest started high school, and on Saturday I moved the remaining kid into the same on-campus apartment she lived in last year.

The following Monday morning, when the youngest closed the door and headed off to school, I was alone in the house for the first time in almost three months.

The calendar says that it’s still summer, but it feels over. It feels different. The thermostat is set to the same temperature that it was last week, but the air is different now. Quieter. More still, less burnt eggs.

I took advantage of the solitude and organized all the tasks I had neglected over the summer onto a list, freaked out over the size of the list and called my mother. We hadn’t talked in a few weeks, which is unusual for us, and I missed her.

Five minutes into the call, the house phone rang and caller-ID showed that it was my husband. He never calls, it must be an emergency! I hung up with my mom and answered.

It was not an emergency.

I called my mom back.

Not one minute later my son texted, “Hey Mom! How’s it going?”

Then I did the one thing I wished I could have done more over the summer: I laughed.

I wouldn’t change a thing.