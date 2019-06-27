A fond farewell to the stylish man who pushed KC in the right direction

Sherry Kuehl thanks Sly James for his leadership, and his sense of style, over the years he’s been a leader. File photo

I have had a fan girl crush on Mayor Sly James for almost a decade. My family moved to Kansas City right at the tail end of Mark Funkhouser’s reign. My only take away about the Funkhouser years was that his wife liked to go to work with him and even had a desk in City Hall.

This is hard for me to wrap my head around because the last thing I would ever want to do is accompany my husband to his office. Isn’t one of the primary reasons spouses work to get away from each other?

(Lest I upset couples who work very successfully together, let me just say bravo and that you have my profound esteem. Mainly because my husband and I did work together once for about a month and it was a very, very long 30 days. Granted we were shooting a local TV show outside in 101-degree weather and our office was a 1984 Nissan Sentra so that may have contributed to the marital disharmony.)

In fact, about the only time I will pop in to my husband’s place of employment is if it’s a “sort of” emergency. Last month, the dire need to use the restroom qualified.

I was downtown and my immediate choices were either using the bathroom at my husband’s office or the QuikTrip on Main Street. As anybody who’s ever been to that QuikTrip can tell you pulling into that parking lot during the lunch hour is akin to playing Jenga with your vehicle. I’m surprised some enterprising company hasn’t set up a mobile unit for collision insurance right next to the convenience store.

Due the impending peril at the QT, I had to breach my husband’s office. When the surprised receptionist asked if I wanted to see my spouse I confessed that I was only there to use their ladies room. She looked confused until I mentioned it was this or QuikTrip.

What first got my attention about Sly James, besides his wife not being his work BFF, were his bow ties. It’s a hard look to pull off and yet Sly does it effortlessly. He imbues the fashion statement with the flair of fellow bow tie aficionado James Bond, adding in a hearty statesman dollop of Winston Churchill.

Once I got past being enamored with his sartorial splendor I starting thinking of Sly James as a talisman for Kansas City. So many good things happened during his tenure. From a thriving downtown to business growth and amazing pro sports victories. (Yes, I know he’s not a pro coach but, hey, those wins still occurred during his tenure.)

My fan girl crush on James really reached its zenith during the slow, painful, slog to get a new airport. Maybe his bow ties have magical powers but James kept everything moving forward and for that he and other city officials have my gratitude, especially for dealing with “the airport is convenient” maelstrom.

I would have lost my mind about the 20th time I heard that tired and much open-to-debate verbiage ballyhooed about. The fact the team City Hall kept their eye on the task at hand and didn’t get distracted is a testament to their measured and forward thinking.

My husband likes to say that remaining calm is the new super power.

I think James has that and he used it to steer the city in an exciting and positive direction. I’m going to miss him and his bow ties. But, I’m certain I will always be a fan.