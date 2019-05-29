Gems of wisdom come from our past and are passed onto our kids

How to deal with a temper tantrum? Sometimes, our parents knew best. KRT

In the life of most parents there comes a time when we open our mouths and, for the very first time, our parents’ words tumble out. Despite years of trying to not do this very thing, in the heat of the moment we have a flash of desperation.

“This worked on me,” we think. “Besides, I’ve got nothin’ else.”

Then, in the beat of a loving but frustrated heart, we quote our parents. While the specifics quotes may not be original to them, our grandparents or even our country, we give credit to the person that we heard it from. The original source doesn’t matter, anyway. Like a lot of precious heirlooms, they have been loved by many people before they get to us.

Let’s play a game, finish these sentences:

“Look both ways before you cross…”

“Close the door, we don’t live…” And its cousin: “I’m not air conditioning the…”

“Am I the only person in this house who knows how to change the…”

Some parental cliches have, thankfully, been retired because they are inappropriate, insensitive, disrespectful or just plain wrong.

“If all your friends decided to jump off a bridge, would you?”

“Eat your dinner, there are starving children in (whatever far away, impoverished country pops into mom’s brain.)”

“Boys hit/tease you because they like you.”

If our parents were great…good…or at least tried with their hearts in the right place, we might have several cherished gems of wisdom that we repeat with nostalgic joy and then hand down to our own children. Some work best with little kids, some with older ones but regardless of the target demographic, they’re our parents’ signature lines and when we use them, we think back to the times we heard them as kids.

When my offspring were toddlers and throwing a tantrum, I tried all the calm, “use your words” strategies that I had read in parenting books, but nothing worked.

Nothing until I did the move my mom pulled when Tiny Tot Me was throwing a tantrum:walk away. Not exactly a quote, but every time I followed my mom’s lead, I KNEW what my kids were feeling. I had been the kid down on the floor, digging deep into my reserves of faux injustice when my mom had laughed (maybe a little too hard) walked away, and took the wind out of my whiny sails when she did.

I recently opened my mouth and this piece of advice from my mom made its maiden voyage to my kids: “The only time you can give an ultimatum is when you’re equally ready for either outcome.”

I know that my dad’s words are trickling down through me every time we see a glowing, crimson-hued sky: “Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning; red sky at night, sailors delight.”

I have yet to use this one from my father on any of my kids, but I’m ready: “If the only thing you learn in college is how to hire people who know the things that you don’t, your education will be worth.”

As parents we really can’t pick what words of wisdom our kids hang on to. Mine could be, “If you’re gonna be dumb you have to be tough.” Or the advice I’ve repeated many times in the latter part of high school and into college: “Pick a path, any path, walk it until you can’t walk that path any more then pick a new path. Just pick a path!”

And, if we’re great…good…or trying with our hearts in the right place we’ll recognize and cherish when, in the heart of the moment, we can use the heirloom gems and pass them down to the next generation.