New Lenexa City Center Library to open June 2, with tours, works of art

The Science Olympiad squad from Pleasant Ridge Middle School. Courtesy photo

New Lenexa library opens June 2

The new Lenexa City Center Library will open to the public at 1 p.m. on June 2, when the ribbon cutting will take place.

The $21.1 million library, at 8778 Penrose Lane, will be one of six library branches that will be open on Sundays. Activities will include building tours and a chance to see work of public art by children’s book illustrator Stephen T. Johnson.

The library replaces services previously offered at the now-closed Lackman branch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Weather delays grand opening of Meadowbrook Park

The recent stormy weather has forced a postponement of the grand opening for the new 80-acre Meadowbrook Park and a clubhouse on the property.

Originally scheduled for June 1, the event has been pushed back to June 22 at 9101 Nall Ave. in Prairie Village. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Most of the programming at Meadowbrook will happen as scheduled beginning June 3 – except for Confident City Cycling on June 8, which has been canceled.

The Johnson County Park and Recreation district is developing the park, which occupies the north part of the former Meadowbrook Country Club between Nall and Roe avenues. Private development in continuing on the south side.

New degree for sign language and deaf studies

The University of Kansas Edwards Campus and Johnson County Community College are working together to create the only bachelor’s degree in the area for American Sign Language, and one of the few in the country.

Starting this fall, KU will offer new bachelor’s degrees in American Sign Language & Deaf Studies at its Edwards campus, 127th Street and Quivira Road.

Because the Kansas State School for the Deaf is in Olathe, Johnson County is home to a large deaf community. In a news release that cited federal statistics, KU said the national demand for interpreters is expected to increase 18 percent by 2026, more than double the average rate for all occupations.

Moreover, a national registry of deaf interpreters is now requiring a bachelor’s degree for those on the registry, even if they already are certified.

Stacey Storme, professor of interpreter education at JCCC and a new professor of practice for the Edwards campus degrees, said educators welcome the national certification change.

“It is difficult to learn a new language and learn how to interpret it at the same time,” Storme said. “The new four-year degree programs allow students to first focus on the language and hone their communication skills and then move into the intricacies of interpreting using a visual, spatial and gestural language.”

The community college has been offering coursework in the field for 30-plus years. With the new partnership, students will complete freshman and sophomore coursework and prerequisites at JCCC, including foundational fluency in ASL, and then finish their degree the Edwards campus.

Candidate filing deadline is June 3

Noon on June 3 is the deadline for candidates to file for city, school and other local elections this fall in Johnson County.

For list of open offices, go to jocoelection.org and click on the November 5, 2019 General Election button. Those running against more than one other candidate will compete in an August primary election.

For all jurisdictions headquartered in Johnson County, file at the Johnson County Election Office, 2101 East Kansas City Road.

Olathe student brings home science fair prize

Eddie Dai, who has completed his junior year Olathe North High School, earned a second place award in the life sciences, cellular and molecular biology category at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair held in Phoenix.

Dai will receive $1,500, the school district said, and an asteroid will be named for him.

Two students received $3,000 “first awards” in the category, and Dai was one of three “second award” recipients in the category.

Blue Valley team heads to Science Olympiad nationals

For the second straight year, students at Blue Valley middle school have earned the right to represent Kansas in the 2019 Science Olympiad National Tournament, one of the premiere competitions in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field.

Pleasant Ridge Middle School won the state championship again this year, and team members are headed to Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

The competition, with high school and middle school divisions, consists of 23 team events involving earth science, chemistry, anatomy, physics, geology, engineering and technology. A large emphasis is placed on hands-on group participation requiring teamwork and collaboration.

The 15 team members are Alexander Calvez, Alisha Marakani, Arnesh Sharma, Arya Shah, Cheryl Wang, Jenna Reynolds, Kripa Gauba, Malavika Aravind, Naveen Kannan, Richa Kushangi, Rishabh Barve, Ruhi Chand, Sadiya Abid, Saketh Pradhan and Sreenidhi Meyoor.

Pleasant Ridge began participating in Science Olympiad only in 2017. It advanced to the state competition that year, but not to nationals.

Lots to do this weekend

With Memorial Day behind us, summer fun is everywhere. This weekend alone brings all kinds of activities – many of them free – to keep us busy day and night. A sampling:

▪ Food Truck Frenzy in Old Town Lenexa: At least a dozen food trucks will be on hand from 4:30 to 10 p.m. June 1, along with a beer garden sponsored by Jerry’s Bait Shop. Santa Fe Trail Drive & Pflumm Road.

▪ Prairie Village Art Show: May 31 to June 2 at the Shops of Prairie Village, 71st Street and Mission Road. Starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Live music Friday and Saturday nights and midday Sunday.

▪ Pooch Paint in Leawood: Dogs can paint with up to four colors using their paws. 9 a.m. to noon June 1 in the east parking lot at Leawood City Park. Take Lee Boulevard south of 105th Street to park entrance. $10 for each pooch painting you take home.

▪ Enchanted Faire in Overland Park. Sprites, fairies and gnomes will frolic about from 4 to 7 p.m. June 1 at the city’s Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., and visitors can be costumed, too. The cost is $3 for the general public and free for Friends of the Arboretum.

▪ Come Sail With Us at Shawnee Mission Park Lake. The Johnson County Sailing Society is offering free rides on their boats, along with other activities, starting at noon on June 1. Meet at the marina on the north side of the lake. The event will last an hour or until rides have been given to everyone interested. For ages 18 and up. The park entrance is at 7900 Renner Road in Shawnee.

▪ Free fishing and fun: No fishing licenses will be required on June 1 and 2 in parks overseen by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Those include Antioch, Heritage, Kill Creek, Lexington Lake, Shawnee Mission and Stoll Parks, as well various access points at streamway parks.

Boating and archery permits also are waived in parks that offer them, but JCPRD trout permits will still be needed for Shawnee Mission and Kill Creek parks.

On June 1 only, the county also will offer free admission to park beaches and free 30-minute boat rentals at Shawnee Mission Park and Kill Creek parks.

In addition, overnight fishing will take place after 11 p.m. June 1 at Heritage Park Lake in Olathe.

KC SuperStar competition June 3

Twenty area students will compete June 3 in the semifinals of the 2019 KC SuperStar contest, which will award a $10,000 scholarship to the top high school singer.

The free event begins at 7 p.m. in the White Theatre of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, which sponsors the competition. Those planning to attend are asked to bring canned and paper goods for the Jewish Family Services Food pantry.

Students competing from Johnson County-area schools are Laura Ascher, Reagan Dreiling, Erika Kolseth, Emma Mathieson, Alexa Morgan, Nick Lynn and Sophie Schulte. Homeschool student Lydia Williams also is among the semifinalists.

The Jewish Community Center is at 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.

County adjusts about half of appealed residential values

Johnson County has finished considering informal appeals of residential and commercial business property values. About half of the appealed residential values were adjusted, the county said, as were 30 percent of business values.

About 2.7 percent of residential property owners appealed their values. For commercial properties, it was 1 percent.