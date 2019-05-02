One perk to our coffee maker? We’re addicted to it

Beware of coffee makers with hidden brooms Special to The Star

About twice a year, I become an engineering genius. These brilliant moments occur when an outlier bean gets stuck in our coffee maker’s built-in grinder. I’m not certain why this happens, but I would guess every now and then nature produces a bean shaped like a rectangular swimming pool.

This kind of breakfast jam is naturally an unwelcome surprise. Most days I set the whole thing up with scoops of fragrant Guatemalan jewels, filtered water and fulfilled anticipation. But about every 150th morning or so, I hear the dreaded whine and sputter of gears.

Adrenaline kicks in, which is the body’s emergency caffeine. No overpriced coffee machine is going to ruin my day. On goes the engineer’s hat. Out comes the flashlight, the pliers and the foul language.

I take the machine apart. Even though the thing is as big and unwieldy as an office printer, I shake it upside down over the sink. I then clean the innards with a little brush I retrieve from a special compartment locked below the bean hopper. That, by the way, was a red flag when we bought the thing: a coffee maker with a built-in janitorial closet.

The tiny, complimentary broom never gets the job completely done. Coffee dust is magnetic. I blow on the gears. Science. Somehow — and this happens every single time — the finest grounds fly into my already shut eyes. Mystery. I like to imagine the universe finds a temporary way for my body to absorb coffee.

My husband and I purchased this moody machine eight years ago. I can’t believe we still have it. The aggravation and compromises have stockpiled. It’s our own fault.

I clearly remember the bright, sunny day this loud, steaming monstrosity entered our lives. As we approached the glass doors of the fancy store, we chanted “Let’s not buy a coffee maker that does it all. Let’s not buy a coffee maker that does it all. Let’s not buy a coffee maker that does it all.” We assumed if one feature would fail, the whole shebang would be toast. Logic.

We left the store with a coffee maker that did it all.

I’m fairly sure I’ve written about this machine before, when it had a volcanic eruption of steaming water and hazelnut lava. But through thick and thin, through flashing digital “descale” bulletins we mostly ignored, we stuck with our annoying contraption.

Even the chipped spout on the stainless steel pot has become a beloved quirk. After it fell to the floor due to an operator error (not mine), we learned to pour every cup on an angle to prevent countertop coffee drool. I’m certain our wrists are stronger and more flexible because of this.

I still laugh when I think back to the day my husband said, “How does one drop something with a handle?” Another mystery. This coffee maker is like a member of the family. We can’t give up on it. We’re attached, even when we’re dropping it.

The machine has become the five senses of our household.

From its perch on the counter, our eyes admire its solid, workhorse profile. Its coffee aroma reaches our noses with a promise of awakening the taste buds. When we touch the start button, we prepare our ears for the grinder’s ridiculous decibel levels, which are part NASCAR, part thunderstorm.

I am not exaggerating – when we have a sleeping guest in our house, we cover the machine with an Eddie Bauer down coat during the grinding phase. It’s that loud.

We know it would be easy to replace our coffee beast. We broach the subject now and then. But like certain scratches on furniture, or that one squeaky plank on the kitchen floor, there’s something comforting about it.

I suppose in this crazy world what is familiar to us is as soothing as a good cup of coffee.