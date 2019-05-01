Springtime means it’s time to shuttle from one game to the next

Springtime means it’s the season to play ball. File photo

In this family, there are two sons who’ve played youth sports. The girl-child, bless her, was about as athletic as her mother, which is to say, not at all, but the boys played enough sports to make up for her lack of them.

Basketball, baseball, football…the seasons all blurred together, first for my older son, then for the youngest.

Basketball, baseball football, repeat. It’s been an annual dance, the seasons have been blending together at the edges for years. Basketball, baseball, football, repeat.

Middle school was the turning point for our oldest son. He dropped basketball first, then baseball…football lasted through high school but at a certain point the sports-shuttling of two boys became shuttling one.

Now, that one, the youngest, is ending his middle school years, but he’s still playing three sports. I won’t lie, sports practices and games add weight to an already busy schedule, but knowing that any, or all, could end soon gives me a different perspective.

It’s like getting two-thirds of the way down a pint of ice cream. The delighted newness is long gone, the absent-minded spoonfuls are a thing of the past – you aren’t at the end, but you know it’s coming and you try to savor each bite.

“Try” being the operative word here.

The kid’s basketball season ended about a month ago, the same week as his first baseball tournament. As a spectator sport, basketball is probably the most fun for me. It’s not just because the games are a fast-paced hour and they’re inside, out of the elements…OK, it’s mostly because of those things, but we bid adieu to umpire whistles, squeaky sneakers and climate control and hello to baseball.

Because I have all this sports experience (without ever actually playing one myself), I’ve created a three-tote system. The gear this mom brings to each sport is as different as the balls they’re played with. Basketball spectating needs are very simple: a padded bleacher chair is nice, but not necessary, maybe a snack and a beverage, tissues, gum, a small first aid kit and a book are all that fill my basketball tote.

But baseball? That’s another story. The baseball tote has a slightly larger first aid kit — Benadryl, bug spray and sunblock are in the plastic bag along with Tylenol, some bandages and wipes.

Baseball games are long, about two hours, and if it’s a tournament there can be three games in one day. You can’t always count on bleacher space, so a folding chair is essential, as is a cooler for water, Gatorade and snacks. Even before factoring in the weather, I’m hauling quite a bit to a ball game.

But ah, the weather.

Baseball is played in every weather that lacks lightning. Wind, rain, snow…as long as there’s no lightning the game goes on. I bring an umbrella, a wind breaker, a towel to dry things off, and, right now, a winter hat, scarf, gloves and two fleece blankets.

When I think, “baseball,” the image is a hot and dry sunny summer day. The reality is far different. I’ve reapplied sunblock and had my arms showing just one day this season. There’ve been no flasks of iced tea, only coffee, I’ve yet to wear shorts or a team T-shirt, but my heavy winter coat has been covered with ballfield dust more than once.

But the hot weather will come. I’ll be showing off a team tank top, trying to conceal the sweat blobs on my shorts, whining about the heat, and micromanaging my kid’s fluid intake.

And then, within a few months, I’ll be hauling out the football tote. The sports year will be two-thirds over and I’ll be trying to savor each moment.

Basketball, baseball, football…until there is no repeat, only memories.