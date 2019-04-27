Popularity at what price? A cheesy lesson

Home economics class taught columnist a lesson in friendship. File photo

I’m a fan of classes that foster passion, give practical knowledge and sometimes provide lessons that would never grace a traditional academic lesson plan.

My daughter is taking a foods class that teaches nutrition, cooking and more. Since day one, she’s complained bitterly about unmotivated classmates that have turned her “fun” elective into a daily lesson of those who do, and do not, contribute to a group effort.

She’s been moved from group to group, encountering along the way a bunch of duty-shirkers, prima donnas who are above cleaning and insist on only the sexy jobs for themselves, self-proclaimed master chefs who can’t cook, wanderers and trouble-makers.

The class is either a cesspool of the least motivated kids in the school, or perhaps the one class where the kids care the least – and it shows. Either way, my daughter picks up more than her fair share of work.

I remember a similar fiasco: a home economics lesson about the economics of social acceptance, and the cost of popularity. It was the one and only time I can remember being grouped with the “popular girls,” and I was half excited, half intimidated. They were nice, and they talked to me, and we were having a good time, and I wondered to myself if perhaps I could be part of the “in” crowd.

The teacher’s instructions about our cooking lab were clear, that we were to follow the recipe to a T, do our parts, and evaluate each other’s performance. We were to document, by name, anyone who did not do what they’d been told. Following rules was my game, and the whole thing seemed easy enough. That is, until one of the popular girls started fantasizing about pizza with extra cheese.

“I just love cheese,” she gushed, dumping cup after cup of cheese on top, roughly quadrupling the amount the recipe called for. The “in” crowd girls giggled about a cheese pizza sleepover to which I, of course, had not been invited. I watched, perplexed, seeing our pizza become a mountain of cheese.

The final pizza came out of the oven a gooey, bubbling mess, with cheese flowing off the pan, onto the stove’s electric heating element, burning and smoking as we rushed to pull it out.

It was too cheesy to eat, or perhaps my appetite was ruined by anxiety as much as our assignment had been ruined. The other girls laughed while I tried to get the burned parts off the pan.

When it was time to fill out our final report, I sat to the side, hunching over my paper, hoping nobody would see what I wrote.

While not a snitch by nature, my grade explicitly depended on my truthful evaluation of others’ performance. Both my grade and my acceptance into the group hinged on what I wrote. I had to choose.

Ultimately I went for the truth, not so much for the grade, but more because it pained me then (and still does) to tell a lie.

“I think J. went a tiny bit overboard with the cheese,” I wrote, trying to be as kind as possible with my truth.

When our graded lab evaluations were handed back, the other girls yelped in protest at their grades. Then they all turned to me.

“What did you get, Emily?” one asked me suspiciously. I stammered, until one of them grabbed my paper, seeing my “A” marked in red at the top of the paper. They gathered around my paper.

“We thought you were nice,” they said. I’d broken the code of the group for which I was trying out, and clearly failed.

What should I have done? It’s still hard to know.

I’m sure that incident had lasting damages, labeling me as a prude who would throw someone under the bus. Yet, it showed me a peculiar side of their friendship — an expectation that one’s mistakes must be suffered by all. J. surely could have saved the rest of the group simply by confessing her exuberant cheese application.

I ended up, instead, firmly planted with a group of friends who bonded over efforts to excel at school — friends I still know and enjoy to this day.

The lesson? That sour social investments must match our personal values. And that there is such a thing as too much cheese.