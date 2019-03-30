As with baseball, parents need spring training, in the form of kids home from college

The weather is starting to get warm, but the trees are still leaf-naked. My summer clothes remain packed in underbed storage, I still need layers of blankets to sleep, and I’ve not switched from hot to iced tea.
I’m excited for those things to change but, in my house, our Summer Spring Training has passed and I’m not sure that I’m entirely ready for the season.
Like the baseball teams training long before their home opener, I had my summer training camp when all three kids were home for spring break and it proved that I’m not performing at the top of my game.
Three kids, three different schools, and two different spring break weeks gave me a good readiness reading. When the older two are away at college the middle school son is, essentially, an only child.
He relishes this role. When it happened last year, he adjusted as if he had given it a lot of thought and devised a plan (which, knowing him, he did). But his college siblings haven’t moved away, our home is still their primary residence, they still have their childhood rooms, and despite his measuring and selecting paint swatches, we haven’t allowed the younger one to spread his space into theirs.
College isn’t just a time for kids to morph into adults, it’s a time for parents to morph into parents of adults. Of course, when they come home there are still house rules to follow, still respectful human interaction expectations, still an occasional parental wallet-dive on their behalf, but our semi-helicopter parenting style has changed into on-call parenting: when they need it, they have it.
Last year I learned that spring break is a week-long trial for what will happen in the summer when those neophyte independents move home for three months.
Just like baseball spring training, spring break was a good test to see how a family-team of newly morphed humans can live together; a time to see what works, and what we need to work on.
When the college crew arrives it’s an adjustment. The youngest really likes the school year life that revolves around him. Who wouldn’t? If he has sporting practices, church commitments, teen social events, we’re his taxi with no other competing fares. He doesn’t have to share the remote, the internet signal, the snack foods, the sofa, the bathroom…or our attention until his siblings come home.
But this spring break taught me that he’s not the only one who needs to adjust before summer: I do. Working from home has a lot of benefits: I set my own schedule, spread out wherever I want, and let’s not forget the sweet, work-concentrating quiet. Sure, I procrastinate, but I don’t procrastinate then get back to work only to be interrupted by a “Hey, Mom! What’s up?”
I like to be available for my kids. It’s one of those benefits of working from home. However, I like to meet my deadlines, too, and an hour of conversation during the day means an hour longer of working after they go to bed. Three hours to go to a movie? Three hours of moonlight work. Don’t even ask about the Netflix binge we did together.
I worked a lot of after-bed hours during spring break. It’s entirely my fault, I need to get better at setting boundaries but my mama-heart and undisciplined spirit kept getting in the way.
On the flip side, these breaks will be ending, they will be moving out for good, their brother will be redecorating their space and I will be missing them.
One of the purposes of spring training is to get players back to game condition.
I guess I’ll have to do the same.
I’ll sleep in the off-season.
Susan Vollenweider is a writer and podcaster living in Kansas City. To listen to the women’s history podcasts that she co-hosts or read more of her writing visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenweider.com.
Comments