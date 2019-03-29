In the game called life, it’s hard to know whether to stay put or step to next square

The blank document, waiting to be filled with thoughtful words, ideas and stories. It’s the blank, white “square one” that I find myself in twice a month, hoping to conjure a column worthy of putting before an unknown quantity of eyes, belonging to unknown people, whose reactions will mostly remain unknown.
I employ various tips and tricks, from commanding myself to flesh out my idea while I sleep, to outlining and taking notes ahead, to mowing the lawn to let the ideas marinate in the hum of the humdrum task. Each of those techniques gives varying results, ranging from rambling drivel that I’d rather shove under the bed, to the occasional, vibrant, mini masterpiece that I can’t wait to present.
But each time, I’m back at square one, facing a new task, a new experience, a new blank page to fill. And each time, it’s hard to step back into square one.
Square one is not a comfortable place to be. It’s full of uncertainty, with the promise of lots of work, with no guarantee of success. There’s a whole game board ahead, full of dice rolls that can lead you anywhere from victory to straggling in at last place, to even quitting before the game is completed.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
And many times, you don’t even have to start the game. Going to something more familiar, less risky, stepping back into a journey we’re already taking, those are all easier than standing on the “Start here” square, waiting for chance and whatever skill we can muster to take us through.
Often, the journey looks so daunting that we simply don’t want to step in.
My son was contemplating a square one: trying golf, a sport he had no experience with, with a bunch of people he’d never met. He stood in front of a blank page, wondering if he should.
He’s a confident kid – at times, confident to a fault – and doesn’t seem to have a shy bone in his body. His MO is to let his freak flag show, showcasing his ridiculousness, a beacon of friendship to those who share his love for pushing the limits with sheer absurdity and gusto.
He may have sensed that his personal style diverges sharply from that of the stereotypical golfer. He knew he’d been to the driving range, but had only set foot on actual golf courses a couple of times. He was reluctant to step into square one, and ultimately, he chose not to.
As a parent, I searched for the right words and encouraging advice that would help him, in the words of Brene Brown, “embrace the suck” and at least be willing to try the new thing. But we humans aren’t set up for being sub-par, and the fear of not making the cut can weigh on us.
Ultimately, he didn’t try out for golf. He’s missed out on friendships, and an opportunity to hone a new skill. But still, he said he’d still play – to connect with his grandfather.
He just didn’t want to commit to a whole new game. A reminder that sometimes it’s still noble to take the chicken exit, skip square 1 altogether, and take a completely different path.
Comments