Some may hate starlings, but pesky bird still gets my warm Midwest welcome

My parents come to town a couple of times a year, whenever they can shake their responsibilities out west for a few days.
As soon as we pull away from the airport, Mom’s ready to head out on visits and errands from one end of the metro area to the other, like she’s lived here her whole life.
Dad, on the other hand, always needs some time to acclimate.
He knows where everything is just as well as Mom does, but I think it’s a little harder for him to function when he’s always so floored by how incredibly friendly we are to out-of-towners in the Midwest.
I know how he feels. When I first rolled into town as a stranger late one night almost 25 years ago, the second person I saw put a beer in my hand and invited me to a porch party. It wasn’t his porch — probably wasn’t even his beer — but I would come to understand that such trivialities often don’t matter here in the friendly heart of America.
I was thinking of that the other day when The Birdist, a birding account I follow on Twitter, called for a ballot of the most under-appreciated birds in the United States. The first vote I saw come in was for one of my favorites, the European starling.
Yeah, I know. Everyone hates the starling. The National Audubon Society itself made space on its website three years ago to let Nicholas Lund, the guy behind that Twitter account, issue Birdist rule #72: It’s Okay to Hate Starlings.
The general feeling is summed up by Lund’s simple response when someone nominated poor, reviled Sturnus vulgaris to his list: “No.”
I have to admit that the hostility is defensible, even more so than my fondness for the little guys, if I’m being completely honest.
Our own government lists starlings as an invasive species. They started driving out native birds and antagonizing farmers just a few years after the first ones were set free in New York by — no lie — a guy who thought it would be a good idea to ship over every bird mentioned by Shakespeare and let them loose in America.
But I was still pleased to see that when all the votes of birds that deserve more love were tallied in that Twitter poll, the starling managed to win fifth place — or, as the official results eloquently recorded it, “5. European Starling (barf).”
I’m way too big for starlings to drive off my territory and I don’t keep crops that they’re liable to overrun, so my judgment may be skewed. But starlings are one of the bright spots of my morning.
No matter how miserable the weather is, I can count on catching their bright chattering song somewhere on my walk. In huge flocks, they’re a mesmerizing puddle flowing back and forth through the sky, and in threes and fours on a lawn they glimmer iridescent greens and purples like little oil slicks.
They light up their bits of the world. That’s enough to earn their place, by my book.
Or maybe it’s just that the Midwest’s kindness toward out-of-towners has soaked into my bones after living in the Heartland for so long.
I know this part of the world wasn’t expecting starlings, and I know they’ve caused more than their share of problems since they arrived.
But folks around here can say the same about me. I’m sure more than a few do.
I kind of got stuck here over the years, though, and I don’t think I can leave any more than the starlings can at this point.
All I can do is try to brighten the bits of the world I touch like those reviled birds do. And if one day someone makes a tally of all the under-appreciated invaders — feathered, furred and otherwise — who’ve come to roost in these parts, I’d be honored to rank anywhere near the starling.
Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com.
