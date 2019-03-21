Empty photo albums vs. full shoe boxes

By now we’re all sick of hearing about the “tidying up” lady from Netflix, but this is important. I have faced a common beast and almost slayed it.
Somehow, for me, this past winter’s Marie Kondo blast met the spring cleaning winds and spawned a tornado of rare action. I finally attacked the Snodell photo archeological site — the tucked away shelves and cabinets that have haunted me for an embarrassingly long time.
This was a miracle. Sort of. More on that later. Just call me Marie Kinda.
For many years I’ve had trouble “dealing with” photos. I would stack and stash the birthday cake shots and sweet toddler smiles of days gone by. But in the half-blink of an eye, chubby grins turned to chiseled cheek bones and beards.
The plan was always to archive “tomorrow.” All along, I knew where everything was — school photos here, newspaper clippings there, vacation piles next to yearbooks and never-used picture frames. I built accidental skylines out of stuffed Costco photo envelopes.
I dusted all of it on a regular basis, so there’s that.
But I cringed when I found a whole cabinet of empty photo albums, still in Target bags. I grimaced even more when I saw the date on the receipt.
And now, with added years of cell phone pics, there’s a different kind of disorganized photo hoarding. Should I trust the clouds? Have I backed up my cumulus and altostratus collections? Why haven’t I regularly ordered prints online?
I’m both an analog and digital mess.
I talk to people about this. I know I’m not alone. I’m a type. The kind of person who takes a lot of pictures but never organizes or properly displays the special stuff. I snap and walk away.
I’ve always said there are two types of family archivists. The ones who do and the ones who don’t. It’s the scrapbookers versus the scrappers.
Scrapbookers actually know what lignin is and why it should be avoided. Scrappers like me embrace lignin. Once every five years, I will peek at one of my rare filled photo albums from the ’90s. Every shot is swimming around yellowed self-stick pages.
“I should do something about this,” I think. But if the picture doesn’t look too destroyed, I’ll shrug and shut the album. The transfer will happen. One day.
I’m convinced there’s a specific, undiscovered photo-organizing-averse condition. Pharmaceutical companies would clamor to advertise the symptoms and medicate:
“Do you or a loved one suffer from letting photos pile up in nooks and crannies and acid soaked shoe boxes? Is your last decade teetering precariously in your tiny phone? Is your cloud full? Do you panic when you must gather images for milestone birthday displays or celebratory power point shows?”
“Ask your doctor if Kodaxa is right for you.”
I made that up, but I know Kodaxa is right for me, because often I can’t handle looking at what life was like 15 years ago. Ten years ago. Even two years ago. It’s all going too fast and there’s something inside me that doesn’t want to stare at a spinning clock. I just want to savor the now and look ahead.
So my tiny “Marie Kinda” miracle was just a step. I purged many ugly frames and other memento nonsense. I went through the willy-nilly collection of photos. I put most of it in acid-free, BPA-free boxes. It’s all neatly arranged in a dark, dry storage area. The wacky picture piles are now in tidy stacks to be dealt with later.
Once Kodaxa hits the market.
Reach Denise Snodell at stripmalltree@gmail.com or on Twitter @DeniseSnodell
