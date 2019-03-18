Maternal love inspires obsession. The story of a growing lunchbox

What did you have for lunch? Most days I won’t remember by suppertime. Maybe leftovers? Maybe cheese and crackers? I usually have no idea.
But I can tell you exactly what my son had today.
We’ve all heard the horror stories about how much school lunches are wasted, the debates about the nutritional value and the overriding question: What are they eating for lunch when they’re at school?
For the last reason, and a fiscal one, our three children have brought lunch. It’s not better or worse than school lunches — it’s just better for us. (And a lot of kids don’t have any lunch whatsoever, which is a whole other, far more serious issue.)
At first making their lunches was fun…until it wasn’t. Like anything you have to do day in and day out, it became repetitive drudgery.
And, like anything you have to do day in and day out, you welcome any opportunity to NOT have to do it.
Our first child was making her own lunches by third grade. She’s always been a very…selective eater. Her taking on this chore ended a lot of parent-kid strife.
The second child held out until his freshman year of high school when he wanted variety and control over his noontime meal. Good. The goal is independence and when they do things for themselves it’s a win for Mom and Dad.
And then there’s the youngest. He’s in eighth grade. I make his lunches and have no intention of stopping until he tells me to. Maybe he’ll have to tell me twice. He can, and has, made his own, but prefers that I do it for him. I would prefer that my mom made my lunches now, who am I to argue?
But the fact of the matter is, I like to make his lunch. The chaos of getting three kids going in the morning is behind me. It’s a quiet and pleasant morning routine: he eats breakfast and I get out the lunchbox.
Lunchboxes have an expiration date. They get grungy with perma-dirt, handles fray, seams give out and linings rip. When he recently needed a new one, I became a mama on a mission. The dream box was one that could fit several containers but shaped so that the ice pack and can of juice didn’t crush the chips. It had to be big enough to hold daytime food for a growing lad with afterschool sports, but small enough to fit in his backpack.
He only had one stipulation: “No weird colors.” Simple enough.
First, I measured the old, ratty, chip squishing box, then I went to my favorite mall: the internet. It took me at least an hour to find THE box and two days for it to arrive on our doorstep.
I was a little worried. Sure, it would fit in his backpack, but the not-weird-gray, soft-sided box looked too skinny for his usual lunch. I was wrong. I began to call it the TARDIS Lunchbox. Like Doctor Who’s police box, it was bigger on the inside. That’s when the obsession started. I challenged myself — what could I get in there?
While I am prone to hyperbole, I think if someone starts posting daily pictures of what they can fit into their kid’s lunchbox on Twitter, “obsession” is pretty spot on.
It may seem ridiculous. Who wants photo proof that I got a drink, dessert, snack, ice, five pieces of pizza and a plate, or a fried chicken meal into a lunchbox? Now that I put it that way, I’ll own the ridiculousness, but won’t stop. Why? Anything that you have to do day in and day out will, eventually, end. I’m just getting as much joy out of it as possible before it does.
Susan is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. To listen to the women’s history podcasts that she co-hosts or to read more of her work visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenweider.com.
