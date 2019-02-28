Beat the second-winter blues

Just when it feels like the worst of the winter weather has passed, another swarm of precipitation hits the radar. While it seemed like maybe we were headed toward spring, another round of winter weather is in flux.
Odds are good you’ve been struck with cabin fever, so here are five inexpensive cures — most of which you can do without leaving your warm house.
Spring clean anyway
It doesn’t have to be spring for you to sort through things. Take the time inside to go through old boxes and clothes, clean out pantries and closets and unload things to toss or donate. Your space will feel lighter and when you get a jumpstart on cleaning, you can spend time outside once it does finally warm up.
Create something with your hands
Winter is a prime time for crafting. The best thing about crafts or DIY projects is that it covers every level of skill. Whether you’re just playing with clay or coloring pictures, or you’re finally getting around to hanging some shelves, accomplishing something will help you stave off the stagnant feelings of cold weather.
Rearrange the furniture
You’ve been caught up in the same place for such a long time — sometimes even something just as simple as moving a chair or table could give you a fresh perspective.
Try a new recipe
Since you have the time, lean into a long recipe you’ve been wanting to try. If you’re feeling extra motivated, you could even experiment with an out-of-season dish full of fresh veggies as a break from the hearty, heavy fares of the winter.
Test out a new board game
There are tons of new board games hitting the scene. Choose one that your friends and family may like and dedicate a game night. Or start a puzzle and leave it up all the time to work on when you start feeling the stir-crazy settling in.
Until we have brighter, warmer temps ahead, these tips and your own creative approach to cabin fever will help keep you in motion for relatively cheap. However if money is no object, you could always hop on a plane to a faraway beach until June.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
