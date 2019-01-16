The line between the wealthy and poor grows farther apart

I was born in 1934 and, happily, knew nothing about the Great Depression until it was over. I had good parents, both of them janitors who worked, milked a Jersey cow and gardened. Gradually we became better off.
My dad built their new house in 1956, the year I graduated from college and married a marvelous woman.
Everything went uphill for a long time — not just for my wife and me — but for poor people in America, the middle class and the wealthy. We all slowly got richer at about the same rate, 3 or 4 percent a year, compounded.
Coming out of the Army in 1958, I got three job offers, including one at The Kansas City Star, where I earned in 1972 what now sounds paltry: $12,500 a year. In today’s dollars, it would be much more.
Then, as President Donald Trump has said, somebody rigged the system — actually very much in favor of guys like him.
The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research had data that did not show how rich we all were at any given time.
Instead, it shows how fast each economic class gained as decades passed. Look at an income chart, and you’ll see on odd elevation of one line in 1969, when poor folks got richer faster than everybody else. That era of equal elevation for all ended in 1980, more than coincidentally with the election of President Ronald Reagan and his trickle-down economics.
Here are some results of those diverging lines on the graph. In 1978 corporate CEO pay was 30 times the typical worker’s salary. Now it’s 271 times the $58,000 pay of the typical American worker. In 2016 chief executive officers of the top 350 U. S. firms took yearly salaries averaging $15.6 million. If the federal minimum wage tracked productivity, it would be more than $20 an hour, not today’s poverty wage of $7.25.
That’s how the system is rigged — so rotten that enraged and confused voters elected as president a billionaire who fattened on the unfairness that angers all of us.
So I get irritated when aristocrats demand “entitlement reform,” meaning drastic cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and more. Republicans tell us Medicare for All is impossible — though most other advanced nations already enjoy the equivalent.
My own income trajectory over the years sags even below that 20th percentile. After leaving the Star, I taught journalism as an adjunct at a university. Forbes magazine reports that 51 percent of college faculty now are in my old category — exploited as teachers getting lousy pay with no benefits.
But I loved teaching (and my working wife lifted me out of poverty). Teaching can be way of enlightening people. And that’s a reward in itself.
