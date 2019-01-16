During those blizzards, take a moment to thank road crews

There are few things in life that get me choked up anymore. When I was a young lass, and possibly hormonal, I could think about a Folgers coffee commercial and Niagra Falls would open up on my face. Now I look at those ads or the Hallmark movie of the week and think, “Meh. Been there done that.” There’s a chance I might be jaded.
But after the recent cloud dump of snow that tried to shutter Kansas City, I noticed getting some feelings back. Was it a touch of love? Nope. Was it anger or sadness? Negative.
It was the city road crew, those who bravely pre-treated and plowed our wintery roads, without so much as a call or complaint from moi. I could just give them all a big old hug.
I realize many of you may still be snowed in, and a few remain without power (bless your hearts); but on this side of the state line, clear roads are such a privilege and make my heart sing higher than Mariah Carey on helium.
I’ve known our neighboring state has had issues with snow removal and potholes since the beginning of time. Probably before the idea of building the Gateway Arch came about.
Every year during the holidays, my family would head east by way of a fully packed car, brimming with presents, suitcases and Dramamine. We’d bounce around in the car while my father would swear and drive us from Lawrence to St. Louis to visit my grandparents. Even as a little kid, I could tell the difference between road conditions in both states.
This is what I picture the conversation was like back 40 years ago.
“Mommy, what are those huge craters in the road?” I’d ask.
“It’s just the difference in state priorities. In Kansas, we pay taxes to keep our cars from falling into the middle of the earth,” she would answer.
Of course, the accuracy of my memory could be off since it was around that time I imagined a family of five lived in our hall closet.
The poor road conditions didn’t mean much to me until I was in the driver’s seat and forced to maneuver around the dreaded Missouri potholes (bless their hearts). There are sci-fi movies that aren’t nearly as scary as St. Louis highways.
The Missouri state government should provide all licensed drivers there a free realignment every spring. It’s the least they could do.
So last weekend, after 8 inches of powder was deposited in my cul-de-sac, I knew we were locked in for a bit. But I never feared being trapped in my house for the rest of the winter.
With patience and a cup of hot cocoa, my family curled up by the fire and bonded over stories of past blizzards and ice storms.
OK, maybe that didn’t happen. Really I binge watched Netflix and played Yahtzee on my phone, while my husband fiddled with the snow blower, and my middle-schoolers begrudgingly left their rooms only for meals and bathroom breaks. Doesn’t paint as rosy of a picture, does it?
Back to hugging city employees on a whim…
These people, who risk their safety so other folks can high-tail it to QuikTrip to grab a bag of chips and cheese dip before the big Chief’s football game, are the angels of our city. I know some grouchy so-and-so probably left hateful messages on the city’s voice mail, complaining they haven’t plowed his street or his neighbor got their snow on their snow, but dude inhale, exhale and chill out. They are doing awesome.
So with another snowfall in the near future, I’m sending pre-thanks to the women and men who will plow our roads in the middle of the night. Out of all of the night workers in our neighborhood, your magic surpasses even the tooth fairy – and from what I’ve heard she pays pretty well around here.
Stacey Hatton can be found on her porch singing praises or at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.
