This holiday gift hit just the right note

This Christmas, I was given a wonderful gift — a surprise that was thoughtful and fun, and made me feel like a child again. And it came with a side dish of my own medicine.
It started one night with my family plopped on the couch, watching a musician perform on television, a vodka with soda in my hand. I don’t remember who we were watching, but I do remember this: the musician was playing a harmonica, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
He stamped out a rhythm while he puffed bluesy notes and twangy tones, all spotlights on him during his rousing solo.
In my relaxed state of musical enjoyment, I carelessly uttered words that would soon take me down an unexpected, rabbit hole.
“I’ve always wished I could play harmonica,” I said, musing to my family.
“Why don’t you get one?” my husband asked. I shrugged it off.
It’s true, playing harmonica has been a lifelong, though half-hearted aspiration, inspired by my grandpa. I could picture Grandpa, with his white hair combed into a pompadour, smelling of aftershave, reaching into his floral patterned shirt pocket to pull out his harmonica.
He’d blow tunes, sometimes waving his hand against the back of the instrument to create dramatic vibrations. Grandma sometimes sang along, and Grandpa would add in a verse of whistling for variety. He kept that instrument with him most of the time, in case he felt the urge to play.
For instance, on a trip to Greece, he whipped it out inside an echoing tomb of Agamemnon so he could hear how its music bounced against the beehive-shaped walls. You never knew when Grandpa might sense a harmonica-worthy moment.
Grandpa would let me try to play it, and I’d blow then inhale, unhappy with my results. Then I’d try putting a little more spit into it, thinking maybe that was the key, until Grandpa, disgusted, took it away — to wash it, I’m sure.
In my off-hand comment, my husband spotted my fledgling curiosity. It was just a wee, tiny dream — the kind of afterthought that is only spoken out loud with a vodka soda in hand.
A defining characteristic of our marriage is that we prioritize and support each others’ creative endeavors. We rope off time, space and funding for each others’ projects. So this year, he got me my very own, shiny, silver harmonica tucked into a little plastic case.
What a thoughtful gift, right? But as unexpected as the gift itself was the side dish that came along with it — a heapin’ helping of something that tasted suspiciously like my own medicine.
See, my husband didn’t just go out and get me any old harmonica. He researched it, reaching out to other family harmonica experts, making sure he found me the best one to start with.
He even signed me up for community college classes. My little side comment had become a production. Word traveled through the family. My aunt asked me what inspired me to learn harmonica, and what kind of music I would play, raptly hanging on every word I could scrounge up about my half-baked plan.
My mother, upon learning about my future musicianship, dramatically looked at me over her glasses and asked, “Is this true?” Lessons were offered. And I just knew what would be next. The demands of a performance. A recital, whereupon I would be stood in the middle of the room, all smiling faces aglow, waiting to be delighted by my song.
And this, my friends, is what frightens the timid creature we call “creative aspiration,” causing it to crawl away, tail between its legs, and hide. I do it to my kids all the time when they hint at something they might try. “Oooh, I can sign you up for lessons. Show Grandma! You can do it together.”
I hid with my harmonica, privately watching YouTube videos with nobody in earshot. I suspect I can learn to play it, although I probably won’t be a virtuoso. This is fine — Grandpa wasn’t especially good either. But I can try to learn, and enjoy, and keep it in my pocket in case a harmonica emergency should arise.
Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.
