Trying to be mindful of mindfulness

Thanks to my parents, I knew about “mindfulness” long before it was cool. To age myself here, I was aware of it when “The Brady Bunch” was still churning out new episodes. (Look who’s a little too mindful about her DOB.)
But the deeper kind of mindfulness my folks have always instinctively lived by — without even labeling it — resembles current references to the term.
In a nutshell, the mindfulness we hear about today involves the practice of being in the present/meditating and all that. Rooted in Buddhism, the concept has been around for ages.
However, the current Western pop culture nod to being in the here and now can give one the impression this whole thing has just hit the scene. It’s hip. It’s trendy. It’s the new corporate team-building trust fall.
I would guess within a 3-mile radius of my house there are stores selling rustic reclaimed wood plaques engraved with mindfulness sayings: “Live, Love, Be Mindful.” Grasping the present ties the room together. Just charge it and pay later.
But back to my parents. From observing them my whole life, I know there’s nothing new about savoring the now and letting stress drop away. Even if for mere moments. I was recently reminded of their ways when my brother texted me a flurry of real-time pictures while he spent a Saturday with our folks. He knows what they like to do.
On that sunny but bitterly cold afternoon, he picked up “jambon, buerre and baguette” sandwiches. He took our parents to a nearby Long Island beach. The three dearies actually had a picnic right there on the water’s edge. All down coats and smiles.
No matter the season, my mom and dad have always liked to gaze at nature and just think. Very simple. Very peaceful. They still encourage me and my brothers to pause and find joy in the daily wonders around us.
“Look at the colors of that sunset.”
“This garden makes me happy.”
“It’s soothing being warm indoors while listening to the rain hit the window.”
For me, I find serenity when I look at the moon and stars at night. Cloudy evenings are problematic, so I either dive into a book or resign myself to agitation.
I have trouble being in the moment and I lack the patience to meditate. It’s just not me to sit on an interesting rug with closed eyes and crossed legs, or to strike a serene pose somewhere in a meadow amid the butterflies. Where are all the meadows anyway? I think they’re fictional.
But I’m blessed with good role models. I try to find the joy of the moment in my own way. This is exactly what I did when I researched the pop culture chatter about mindfulness, because in my playbook, the joy of the moment includes laughter or at least opportunities to grin. Behold this interesting quote from the Psychology Today website: “Mindfulness done well allows one to regain control over destructive feelings…”
Done well?
Ha, smirk. That’s pressure. It sounds like there’s a mindfulness performance scale. This is why we can’t have nice things. I’d rather muddle through being in the moment with my own glorious imperfections.
For the New Year ahead, I’ll just take a cue from my mom and dad and try to spend more moments looking at the stars. And then I’ll likely check my phone.
Reach Denise Snodell at stripmalltree@gmail.com or on Twitter @DeniseSnodell
