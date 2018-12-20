Top your new year by being kind to Mom

Is it really all that hard to do?
Although I was up, the sun wasn’t. Morning is the most irritating time of day to see what I did, probably due to a combination high groggy and low tolerance levels.
Slam! Slam! Slam! I walked around the kitchen wondering why the ability to perform this fast, easy move seems to elude every other member of my family.
Seriously! How hard is it to close a cabinet door? Based on the frequency in our home, one would assume that it’s a very tricky maneuver.
I will readily admit that this quite low on the Scale of Big Deals. I wouldn’t even argue that this is on the list of life derailing events and I will happily agree that if this is what I have to complain about, then my life is pretty darn good.
But it’s high on my personal hang-ups’ menu. We all have our hang-ups, right? Things that annoy us; things that we prefer?
When my kids were tiny tots…who am I kidding? SINCE my kids were tiny tots, I’ve followed them around tidying up the messes left in their wake. Have I tried to correct their behavior? Of course. Clearly, I have failed in some areas.
Arguably, some of these messes are based on my own preferences, and some are simply elements of being considerate to others in the house but there are also safety issues. Shoes left in the pathway upstairs: dangerous; the sofa throw not folded and placed just so: Mom’s preference. Wet towels left on furniture: damaging to the furniture; changing the empty toilet paper roll: being considerate.
I realize that I do things that annoy my family members, sometimes I even do them intentionally to push a button, but, come on! Let a mom have a hang-up.
Toward that goal, and to perhaps give you a template for your own, I offer this public note to my family:
Dearest Live-in Loved Ones,
I’m the person who gave you food when you asked from birth until…well, I haven’t stopped.
I’m the person who showed you how to change your sheets long past the day when I knew you could change them yourself.
I’m the one who stocks the pantry with your favorite snacks, cuts your sandwiches the way you prefer even though it’s the wrong way, and who makes dinners that you like although I won’t eat them.
I indulge your odd bedroom decorating ideas, let you con me into getting you new sneakers when you don’t really need them, and I get the toothpaste that you prefer even when there are cheaper options available.
I deal with your jackets stacked on newel post, walk over the pile of your shoes inside the door, pick up the laundry that you couldn’t three point or bank-shot into the hamper, and I keep TV trays in the living room even though I see them as an eyesore.
I don’t rearrange the furniture to disturb your established, optimal television viewing. I move your toiletry items from my side of the sink, and after you empty the dishwasher, I re-put the dishes away to where everyone else can find them.
Can’t I have this one quirk? Can’t you indulge me on this one thing?
It’s easy! Get cereal, pour cereal, put cereal back, close the pantry door.
Get a fry pan, close the pan cabinet door.
Put something in the trash, close the under-sink door; get a mug, flip that door closed.
I won’t sleepily walk into them, won’t have a compulsion to reorganize the plasticware or have a flash of anxiety because the cabinets are so messy.
And, like all of your quirks that I lovingly tolerate, you would be indulging me this one.
Love,
Me
Susan Vollenweider is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. To listen to the history podcasts that she co-hosts or to read more of her work visit www.thehistorychicks.com or www.susanvollenweider.com.
