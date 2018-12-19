‘Mary Poppins’ discovery brings a bit of magic

I have a hard-core crush on Mary Poppins, so when my husband got me “fan experience” tickets to the new movie (which basically means you got to see the film a day before it’s nationwide release and there was some swag involved) I was thrilled.
My love affair with “Mary Poppins”the film goes way back. I was too young to experience the original when it came out in 1964 but I vividly remember seeing the film with my cousins a decade later when it came back for another round at the movie theaters. In fourth grade I won an elementary school talent show with an off-key rendering of the song “A Spoonful of Sugar.” I was living large for days after that victory and my obsession for “Mary Poppins” was born.
When my husband and I began dating he became very aware of my penchant for all things “Mary Poppins.” When I discovered that my then-boyfriend had taken tap lessons as a child and had a little Dick Van Dyke mojo going on, that totally upped his cuteness factor. I mean who doesn’t like a man who can tap?
A couple of years later, for our first anniversary, he gave me an original, giant (it’s 7 feet tall), vintage “Mary Poppins” movie poster from the film. My husband had been digging for albums in one of those musty record stores that seem to be on every other street corner in Austin, Texas and as he was in deep excavation mode, he found the poster. It wasn’t even close to being in mint condition, but who cares because I had the larger-than-life size faces of Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke staring at me. It was so cool.
The problem with the poster is that since it was so ginormous, we couldn’t afford to get it framed (rent took precedent over décor) and even then, I knew better than to just tape or thumb tack it to our apartment wall. I was afraid it would get torn or fade from the pervasive Texas sun that our mini blinds were no match for. So, I gently folded it up and stored it, awaiting the day when it could get the TLC it deserved.
In all the flotsam and jetsam of living, including moving nine times and having two children, the “Mary Poppins” poster got lost. Every time I unpacked from a move, I would search for it. When I got pregnant for the first time, I tore through boxes hoping to find it because I wanted to hang it in my son’s nursery. Years passed, and the poster remained MIA. I feared that in one of the many moves it got stuck in a box that was discarded.
Two years ago, when I was getting out our myriad collection of behemoth size plastic containers filled with holiday decorations, I saw something lingering at the bottom. It wasn’t shiny or red and green, so I assumed maybe it was paper used to line the container. It was a Christmas miracle when the “liner” turned out to the be the folded Mary Poppins poster. I screamed. I cried tears of joy and wasted no time in finally getting it framed.
Today the poster proudly graces our foyer so anyone who comes in our house gets the treat of seeing the smiling faces Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews. It’s also the first thing I see when I walk down the stairs every morning, and it always makes me smile.
Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@ gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.
