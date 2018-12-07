Wayside Waifs present pets of week

Skye
Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
Age: 2 years old
Skye is a sweet pup who is just about two and a half years old. He’s got stunning eyes and gorgeous black and white fur. He can be a little shy when he first meets someone but warms up quickly. He loves people and all their affection. He’s smart, too. He knows “sit” but would love to work with you to learn even more commands. He’d make a great addition to any family.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Tigger
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 11 months old
Tigger is a handsome orange and white kitty looking for his forever home. He’s lovable and enjoys playing. He could pounce around with a wand toy for hours. He’s a smart guy who can master a cat agility course with ease. After some playtime he’d cuddle up right next to you. Come meet this fella today
Comments