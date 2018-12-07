Joco Diversions

Wayside Waifs present pets of week

By Wayside Waifs

December 07, 2018 10:00 PM

Skye

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Age: 2 years old

Skye is a sweet pup who is just about two and a half years old. He’s got stunning eyes and gorgeous black and white fur. He can be a little shy when he first meets someone but warms up quickly. He loves people and all their affection. He’s smart, too. He knows “sit” but would love to work with you to learn even more commands. He’d make a great addition to any family.

Tigger

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 11 months old

Tigger is a handsome orange and white kitty looking for his forever home. He’s lovable and enjoys playing. He could pounce around with a wand toy for hours. He’s a smart guy who can master a cat agility course with ease. After some playtime he’d cuddle up right next to you. Come meet this fella today

