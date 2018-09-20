Dear fellow empty-nesters: I don’t buy the ‘we’re fabulous’ photos

You know what’s exhausting? It’s being a newbie empty-nester. First of all, is my nest really empty? I’m thinking nope because college kids are like homing pigeons. They keep on coming back for money, for long weekends, for holidays, summer and did I mention money?
I think my nest is only empty for like half the year. So, I don’t officially feel like I’m done with raising children. I’m not lodging them as much in my home, but I’m still doing some heavy lifting.
But, the really draining part of being an empty-nester is the pressure to have the awesome empty-nester life. My social media feeds are stuffed with photos of my peers being “empty-nester fabulous.”
Last Sunday, while I did a deep clean of my garage in 90-degree heat and tried to dispose of one of my husband’s three toolboxes without him noticing (calm yourself, husband, I’m not throwing away tools), the fellow empty-nesters on my Facebook feed were either smooching in an outdoor locale or doing some madcap excursion like going to concert where the main act featured a band with a lead singer under 35.
Each person had either captioned or hashtagged their post #emptynesterfab or “livingthebestlife.” Thanks to the use of photo filters they all did look “fab.” It was like seeing a series of sexy Metamucil ads.
Meanwhile, I’m in my garage sweating bullets in my “chore clothes.” The final indignity was that my face was smeared with charcoal from having to do a pretty major deep lift to carry what I’m certain was a 50 pound bag of briquettes out to my driveway.
When I saw the photos, I sighed, rolled my eyes and thought, really, now it’s competition to see who’s living the “empty-nest dream?” Then I got scared and imagined my future.
Is the next step who’s in the better long-term care facility? Will the higher-end places have a room with glamor lighting, a camera that automatically dials back 40 years and a green screen where residents can take enhanced photos for whatever social media will have morphed into in the next several decades?
I can see it now, my last days on Earth will be spent scrolling on a device where my “friends” who are still alive post staged photos of being #octogenarian&awesome.
Will we be competing on social media to the grave? Maybe the best part about heaven will be that the only communication technology is the rotary phone and a camera that uses film that you have to drop off at the St. Gabriel Photo Kiosk in the Highway to Heaven strip mall.
I was talking to some friends to see if they were feeling like they had to trot out some enhanced version of their current “kid free until this weekend when they bring home laundry” life.
The response was an unanimous yes. One woman admitted to taking a photo with her husband at the KU football game six times and then sending it to her daughter with instructions to use the “healing brush” to get rid of their wrinkles. After the photo met her approval she posted it on Instagram with the hashtag #emptynestergoals.
I told her after that confession she was lucky we were still friends.
All of this is why I’m starting a new social media campaign to help people that aren’t #emptynesterfab. I plan to post selfies of my life with hashtags that include #1kidncollege1kidngradschool=no$ and screenshots of my phone where my daughter is complaining in depth about the funky dorm smells. #livingthedream.
Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.
