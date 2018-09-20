A few things to check before jumping on that digital discount

With the rise of discount sites like Groupon, LivingSocial and Overstock, it seems like the old Gold C coupon book has gone digital. At one time, the question we asked ourselves was, “How much do we need to spend with these coupons in order to justify buying the coupon book?”
In the digital age, it’s not much different, except that with daily discount sites, you pay for the deal one at a time, instead of an all-inclusive booklet. So how much value is really in the daily discount website offerings? That all depends on your needs. Here are some questions to ask yourself before you jump into a deal because it seems too good to pass up.
Were you looking for it anyway?
One of the biggest traps of any discount offer is forgetting that even if the price tag says 50 percent off, it’s still 50 percent more than the zero you would have spent on it had you not even been thinking about it. All this means is that unless it is an item or service you were planning on using anyway, it may not be worth it to buy just for the sake of coupons.
What’s the expiration date?
Sometimes a deal can be truly great, but if you won’t be able to get to the store in the next 24 hours, you will have already missed your chance. That’s a good indicator to just keep scrolling. On the flipside, if the deal lasts 30 days and you know it’s a product you’ll need before the end of the month, (virtually) clip away.
What does the fine print say?
Even if the vendor is one you patronize often, that doesn’t necessarily mean the product or service being offered to you is relevant. For instance, if you get an offer for a favorite restaurant you frequent for happy hour but the 50 percent off doesn’t include drinks, you may not be getting a bargain.
Is there a better deal anywhere else?
Just because this one was hand delivered to you, it’s not guaranteed to be the best or only offer out there. If something crosses your path that you do actually want to purchase, do a quick online search to see if there are any other deals that may better suit your needs.
Overall, if you approach bargain hunting sites and services with the same trained eye that you use for print coupons and in-store offerings, you will be able to easily determine what’s worth your enthusiasm and what can be deleted from your inbox.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
