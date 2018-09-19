After the prom photos, it all goes downhill

It’s that time of year when Facebook friends post glamorous shots of their kids dressed up for prom. They are such youthful, fresh faces, smiling as if all 26 of them in the group photo are best friends. These joyous teens, with minuscule dresses perfectly matched to their date’s tie or boutonniere, are clueless to the disappointment of the event, which for the rest of their lives will hang over them like a dull winter sky in Kansas.
The boys and their dates pose in a long vertical line, all gussied up, with hair starched and teeth whitened. In my opinion, the young women reveal too much of their swimsuit area. When did fashionistas think it appropriate for necklines to plunge to the navel? For most of these pics, the photographer must use a panoramic view because these besties are lined up longer than a Rockette’s kick line.
Recalling my prom is becoming difficult 30 (cough) years later. Plus, there was no Facebook to document our journey in pastel taffeta. My mom didn’t take our pictures, race to Kinkos to make copies, and post them with tape on all of her friends’ refrigerators. It just wasn’t done. Actually she probably could have done it for one year, but the restraining orders would have slowed her down the following years.
In high school, my dating life took a back seat behind my musical theater rehearsals and performances. I remember being really busy, but like many teenage girls at the time, I’d been dreaming of the perfect love story with my Prince-Charming-for-now to appear and whisk me away to prom on his royal steed. Ever so naive, those teenaged hearts.
Despite my busy extracurricular life, I managed to go to every one of my proms. Now, I never really talked to two-thirds of my prom dates after the big night, but that’s common, right? (Side note: they were all very nice young men and I’m grateful and honored to have been invited.)
It will be interesting when my daughter get interested in school dances.
“Hey, Mom. Did they have proms back in the dinosaur ages? Did you wear a fur dress with a wrist corsage made of rocks?” (Insert incessant giggling.)
I probably should plan what I will say before this conversation arises. I hate getting caught off guard. Telling them my proms were major duds and a waste of lip gloss isn’t helpful to hear for a young girl awaiting her whirl at adolescent dance disappointment.
Of course that’s too harsh. One of my girls might actually enjoy her date. I do have several (two) friends who were dating their future spouse at the time, slow dancing to Christopher Cross’s song “Sailing,” which involved remaining motionless on the scuffed-up high school gym floor. It was one of the highlights of their life. Not many of those stories going round, but if you like happily-ever-after stories, it’s pretty cute and true.
So for now, I keep looking at the prom photos on Facebook, and instead of focusing on the gratuitous cleavage, admire how happy and hopeful the kids are. And I think to myself, “Wow! I remember when they were in third grade and only this tall.”
Then I quietly wish them everything their young hearts’ desire and that no one bends over or splits a seam in those dresses.
Stacey Hatton isn’t always so caddy, but feels for prom season, it is warranted. She can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.
