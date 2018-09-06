Self-soothing for adults is essential

Say, Susan you’re a self-soother, surely?
Yes, Shirley. I often soothe by the seashore counting aesthetic seashells.
Sweet, Susan! Sounds sensational for sure.
How do you use self-soothing in your life? Creating trivial alliteration and tongue twisters is one of my ways to get over the blahs.
Why do I need to feel better, you ask? Have I mentioned I’m stuck in bed with bronchitis? And according to YouTube’s sensation Sweet Brown, “Nobody got time for that!”
Would you describe yourself as a self-soother? Or is it as foreign to you as today’s youth replacing the word “pretty” with “aesthetic?” (It drives me bonkers to hear teens talking as if they work and live in a five-star spa.)
Maybe a better way is asking what do you do to feel better when you are angry, sad, depressed, irritated or lonely? I realize it’s an uncomfortable question for the majority of people, but take a second, put down your coffee and your Saturday special of Krispy Kremes and think about it. Do you have positive or healthy ways to deal with your stress (aka self-soothing)?
The only time I was good at self-soothing was back when I had loud babies screaming in the house and the soothing techniques were for them not me. My method of self-soothing was in the form of quietly eating Goldfish crackers and drinking Pinot Noir in the pantry without being found. For the girls, it was pacifiers, sucking of thumbs, rattles, lullabies, magical boo-boo kisses, and puppet shows with socks, whatever worked.
Of course, over the years things change. By the time children can legally drive, chances are they don’t need sock puppet shows to make everything better. Or do they? When following your how-to-raise-your-child-the-right-way book, did you finish up the lesson by teaching your kids how to calm themselves effectively?
Which takes me back to my first question: Are you a self-soother? If you fall down and scrape up your knee as an adult, do you wail and wait for your spouse to bandage you up? Doubtful. If your children have all gone off to school leaving you alone in the house, do you fill your schedule with fun, or sit in the dark with a box of chocolates and your memories?
What if you have the flu, or are running a fever, and are too weak to get another drink of water? Is it OK to ask your spouse or partner to help, or should you suck it up and take care of yourself?
I don’t think there is one template for this. Everyone’s needs and relationships are different. But when life leaves you alone to fend for yourself, like when your spouse is out of town on business or is a big lout and makes you do everything, do you have the tools to comfort yourself better than a mother’s hug could?
Thankfully, I’ve left the Goldfish and wine behind and have moved on to healthier pastures. Deep breathing, meditating, reading a novel, having lunch with a friend, or taking a walk on a beautiful day are my ways to unwind and refresh.
If I need to take a sick day, I ask for help. Thankfully, my husband is responsive and quite able to run things when I’m flat out. But it’s clear, he’s learning how exhausting my every day experience is and hopefully sees there is little to no time for sitting in the dark, with a box of chocolates and memories. My schedule is full, fun and now I need to take a nap.
Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com when she gets a break from all of her deep breathing.
Comments