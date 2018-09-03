Elementary days are over, and it’s time to embrace those tween years

And just like that we’re done with elementary school. Of course, it’s been a few months since my daughter walked out the doors, her sixth grade year behind her. But it took a while to sink in that those days are done.
I think I’m supposed to be sad. I was supposed to blubber as we left the school, sad to see my baby growing up. I didn’t let myself do that, though. I didn’t approach the staff to thank them for the care they’ve provided my kids for nine years. I thought about it, but I didn’t want to say goodbye. Goodbye is sad. I wanted to be happy.
We just walked out, side-by-side, down the little sidewalk through the neighborhood to get to the car. We savored the moment, felt the relief.
I remembered a mom with older kids who once told me, “Elementary school is just so hands on! Once they move on, they just kind of manage themselves.”
Her words had become a promise to me — a time I looked forward to. My kids attended a hands-on elementary school. The parental involvement was impressive, and part of what made the community such a treasure.
Was I burned out? Maybe. I don’t regret volunteering, helping or attending because that’s all part of it, right? But sometimes it seemed like so much. So long. And some of it, a little unnecessary.
But I didn’t realize that my daughter would walk out that door a kid, and walk into her middle school a young woman. As the summer days dwindled, we stopped into stores to shop for her wardrobe. She wanted her hair colored — a subtle, silvery lavender. She chose Converse footwear and army-green accessories. She claimed her brother’s outgrown hoodies, replacing her brightly colored clothes of the past.
The eye doctor prescribed glasses for her, topping off her “artsy nerd” look. She walked into the school, wearing the slightly sullen expression so common to adolescents, yet comfortable and confident in her own skin. She contained her nerves gracefully, and marched into the much bigger school with all new kids and all new teachers.
“How’s school?” many people ask her, knowing she’s moved up the ranks.
“Meh,” she shrugs. It’s the right answer — you wouldn’t want to be overly excited about seventh grade. But the shrug is often followed by a story about a new friend, a teacher’s quirk, or something ridiculous that a boy did in class.
She is, indeed, growing up.
And I’m going to sit back and let her. I’ll help her buy makeup soon. She’ll invite new friends over — kids whose parents are complete strangers to me.
I want a snapshot of this time. The tween transition where she emerges as the young woman she’ll be. I love its awkward gloriousness. The questions that are actually possibilities in disguise. The decisions she makes that shape her future.
I’m ready to be hands-off. But it’s not because I don’t want to help her, it’s because I’m excited to see what she can do on her own.
Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park, and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com
