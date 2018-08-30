Hoping my tightrope walker never notices those holding the net underneath

You’re never going to see me up on a wire with a tightrope walker, but they sure are thrilling to watch.
There’s the danger of the deep chasm between the performer’s delicate steps and the pitiless earth, and the relief of that first footfall onto a firm support.
Watching my oldest son starting to make his own way in the world, I see he either somehow ended up with tightrope walking in his blood or he just doesn’t slow his stride enough to notice when he’s stepping out onto a wire.
Either way, he’s in for an interesting life.
He started his latest high-wire act on the first day of middle school.
Ever since he found out that he needs to get advanced math classes under his belt if he wants to be accepted into the district’s medical science program in high school, he’s been kind of kicking himself for not pushing himself harder in elementary school.
He did OK, making it into the second of three math levels that his school offers seventh-graders, and teachers and a counselor assured him he was still on track to take all the math classes he needed to reach his goal. He had to hear the message a few times from different people, but eventually his pleas to get moved up died out.
So my wife and I were surprised to find ourselves down to visit the higher-level math classroom when we went to meet his teachers at back-to-school night.
“Good for him,” I thought, “he managed to test into the tougher class.”
Nope.
He simply talked his way into completely bypassing pre-algebra to try his footing in algebra 1.
That’s how he likes to live.
As soon as he tagged along on a Boy Scout campout and saw that the kids got to run their own show there instead of following a script laid out for them by adults, he was itching to move on from his Cub Scout pack.
Sure, that meant he and his friends now have to plan, cook and clean up all their camp meals on their own. But he’s happy to risk a lousy dish if it means the boys get to claim all the satisfaction of a well-fed patrol for themselves every time it does work out.
Even when they managed to burn their boiled hot dogs on the last campout — a feat he still can’t fully explain — I didn’t hear him grouse about being left to fail on his own.
What I’m not sure he understands is that we moms and dads who pitch our tents a stone’s throw away from theirs can usually think of better things to do than put on uniforms and head into the woods without a drop of beer. We do enjoy the time around our own campfire, but mostly we’re there to make sure none of the boys’ failures spirals out of control.
We could always find a little something for a hungry patrol to eat if one day they lift a Dutch oven off the coals and find only ashes inside.
We watch the boys go out on any reasonable high wire they want to challenge themselves on, and we try not to let them see that we always have a net underneath.
Looks like his teachers are doing the same.
Having let a 12-year-old talk his way out of a class he was approved for and into one where he’s going to have to work hard to succeed, the teachers of both classes are going to be more invested than usual in making sure he doesn’t fail.
They’ll be ready in case he falls.
If he manages to get himself to the other side, though, I hope he never notices the net they’re holding.
Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com.
