It’s a long haul to California college, but grand finale of trip was priceless

I’ve recovered (barely) from getting my daughter settled in California for college. For my husband and me, it was a journey of constantly asking each other, “What kind of idiots are we for agreeing that she could go this far away for school?”
From our house to her dorm it’s exactly 1,615 miles. (Full disclosure my husband blames me 100 percent for not nipping this “California thing” in the bud her sophomore year of high school).
My first concern was that my youngest child didn’t quite grasp the distance she would be from us. We were just two hours into our road trip on I-70 when she piped up from the back seat to proclaim, “Wow, K-State is farther away than I thought.”
“Are you kidding me,” I asked. “Did you just say K-State is far away? You do realize it’s 1,500 miles closer than your college?” And then I pretended to have a sneezing fit to mask my sobbing.
All in all, the drive to California was fine until we hit, you guessed it, California. Once we drove over the state line on a Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. it was traffic as far as the eye could see. This led my husband to pontificate on, his now favorite subject, why no sane person would ever want to live in California.
When we finally got to our hotel, after spending 2 1/2 days on the road, we did what any American would do: We hit Disneyland because being immersed into the mosh pit that is the Magic Kingdom and literally rubbing shoulders with hordes of humanity holding Mickey churros beats being trapped in a car – said me never.
The excruciating part of the whole college drop-off ordeal was that in the four years since my son left for college, there’s apparently been an added emphasis on the “parent experience.” Not only was there the dorm move-in day, but we also had 2 1/2 days of parent orientation. Basically, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. we had lectures, meetings and socializing events.
By day two I bailed on a “Making the Transition” seminar to hit a wonderful place called “Fashion Island” and was harassed by my husband with text messages that featured pictures of the PowerPoint I was missing. He was also totally immersed in playing the “who’s that low-level celebrity” game.
Since her college is in California, there were quite a few celebrities with kids as incoming freshman. I recognized Janice from “Friends” (Chandler’s former girlfriend with the shrieking voice) right away. I also was psyched to see Vanessa Williams in person. Meanwhile, our daughter was busy giving us the side eye because she thought we were both insane. To prove our mental acuity was intact I made her Google Vanessa Williams just to prove that the beautiful woman standing adjacent to us was, indeed, a big deal.
As for the parent experience, it’s not that is wasn’t informative and well-executed — it’s just that it dragged out the departure. When we dropped our son off at college it was like ripping off a Band-Aid, you moved him in and bam – you’re gone. This was like slow torture. We got sadder each day.
Thankfully, I had something to think about that made me laugh in those darkest hours. No, it wasn’t thoughts of my delightful daughter. It was that her roommate’s mother had brought with her an interior designer to the dorm move in (yes you read that correctly). It was so over the top I couldn’t even make eye contact with my husband or daughter as we set up IKEA purchases because I would have burst out howling in hysterics.
So, my coping mechanism is that whenever I get depressed that my baby is 1,615 miles away, I remember an interior designer shrieking, “A dorm room has to be perfection because it’s a glimpse inside your soul.”
It makes me laugh. Every. Single. Time.
