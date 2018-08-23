One of the pros of e-books? Expense and convenience

Many avid readers claim they wouldn’t touch an e-book with a 10-foot pole. But despite an absence of pages to turn, there could be financial benefits to digital reading.
▪ The price is often better.
Production costs on e-books are typically much lower than traditional paper books. They are totally absent of paper costs, shipping, handling and stocking fees. When you opt for a digital copy, you can expect to see about 60 percent of the print version back in your pocket.
e-books can still be borrowed and shared.
While a major deterrent for e-books has been the inability to lend them to friends or family, many e-books can actually be loaned like library books. You can often send to another reader for a set amount of time, just like a library checkout.
▪ Travel is easier.
Especially if you’re paying for a carry-on or packing heavy for a trip, you can save space, money and your muscles by packing 20 books all on one device.
▪ Longer shelf life.
Since they exist in the cloud, e-books can travel with you everywhere you go and won’t be victim to the natural fate of print books — like spills, rips and general wear and tear.
Overall, e-books are an investment worth looking into. Maybe save the hardcopy books for your favorite classics and browse a digital library to see what’s out there. This is especially true for the school year. As an investment, they are searchable, adjustable for readers and sometimes less expensive.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
Comments