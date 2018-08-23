Our tax money funds welfare to the poor — and to the rich

Thrifty state officials in Kansas and Missouri have stranded us among the 17 U.S. states that refuse to expand Medicaid. Thirty-three others and the District of Columbia approved it.
Since 2014, this has deprived Kansas hospitals and poor citizens of nearly $2.8 billion mostly free federal dollars, according to the Kansas Hospital Association. Of course, expanding Medicaid would be a giveaway to the poor. This is a column about giveaways, those that radical Republicans hate — and those they love.
We’ll start with the hate. Melika Willoughby, a one-time aide to former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, once said expanding Medicaid to the poor would be “morally reprehensible.” So far she and our former governor have kept Kansas moral on that score.
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, praised a farm bill recently passed because its new work requirements will cut the number of food stamp recipients. U.S. Representative Ron Estes, R-Kansas, a farmer himself, introduced his own bill also adding work requirements. He said it mirrors a Kansas law that has been “very effective in helping Kansans work their way out of poverty…”
Work is good. Cutting the government giveaways to the poor is a good thing, they tell us.
So what kind of giveaways do radical Republicans love? Farm subsidies, certainly, like the $430 billion in rural and agricultural programs both Reps. Hartzler and Estes recently approved. Hartzler must relish such free gifts because she has taken in nearly a million dollars in farm subsidies since 1995. Do her government giveaways motivate her on winter mornings to roll out and drive the manure spreader? Actually work for her subsidies? Surely her $174,000 congressional salary helps?
Farmers in Estes’ fourth Kansas district raked in $1.5 billion in subsidies between 1995 and 2016.
The conservative Heritage Foundation reports that the majority of subsidies go to huge commercial farms. “The Week” magazine echoes that theme, reporting 75 percent of total subsidies go to the biggest 10 percent of farming companies, including Riceland Foods Inc., Pilgrims Pride Corp. and Archer Daniels Midland. Among radical Republicans, government gifts to the wealthy are easy to swallow.
Far bigger than any corporate welfare I have so far discussed is the 2018 radical Republican tax cuts mostly for the rich, and — within the past month — President Donald Trump’s extra $12 billion giveaway to salve farmer pain caused by his trade war. Now he’s moving to lower that sacred tax category, capital gains. You buy something low, keep it one year, and sell high. If your rate on other income is less than 15 percent, you pay no tax on your windfall, not one dime. Why should the wealthy earn money by the sweat of their brows and then pay taxes on it, as ordinary citizens do?
In reporting one last giveaway to the wealthy, I must in full disclosure say I have a personal bias. On our old house, never renovated, which my wife and I built 53 years ago, I’m glad to pay about $3,400 yearly in local property taxes to support city, county, schools and more. What I resent is that those same cities, counties and schools raise my tax to finance giveaways for millionaire developers in the form of tax-increment financing, or TIFs. Whether you own or rent your home or existing business, they raise your taxes, too.
What a deal for them. Tax giveaways metastasize by the hundreds all over Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
I would rather build my own house or my own business with my own money, while millionaires do the same. That’s what we used to call free enterprise in America.
