Use caution when performing humorous Mom tricks

Sometimes I sit in silence and ponder the weirdest things. For example, do you think there’s a guy out there who actually laughed himself to death?
Last Sunday while at the cinema, our dear Mr. Kugleschreiber died laughing. He would have wanted it that way.
Too dark for a Saturday morning? I digress.
Laughter is the body’s way of healing. With every laugh, a physical and mental restoration occurs — unless you died from it, then it doesn’t apply to you.
Do you know why people claim it’s the best medicine? I imagine it’s because throughout the day, stress wreaks havoc on your body. All your emotions get tied up in ball. Like a rubber band ball, that keeps getting bigger and tighter. A belly laugh is one of the few things that can snap the bands and release all the pressure within.
That’s why I’m a huge fan of the laugh. There are too many types to mention, but one rare laugh is my favorite, the embarrassment laugh. I dole out this laugh sparingly, only once every few years. That’s how special it is. It starts off at its normal pace, but then takes a sharp turn, when the embarrassment can go no higher. It then mutates into a silent, gasping, squeaking, grab-the-tissues version.
The first time I remember laughing like that was with a childhood friend of mine. We had the knack of getting into wacky situations, which led to tears streaming down our faces.
The story of the time I was horribly embarrassed in front of my husband is still a popular one. We were about to watch a TV show and it started with a freeze-frame title screen. I remember reading it and announcing, “That’s ridiculous! There’s no such word as onemic (pronounced like anemic).” A writer knows these things.
After my husband paused his belly laugh, he told me the word was not onemic, but that it read “One Mic.” My face flushed and my pre-laugh started at a low boil.
“Well, they used the worst font ever,” I said. “It totally looked like one word!” The more I defended my error, the bigger my laughter got.
Since it had been about four years since my last embarrassment, I was due. Last week, I was playing with my youngest daughter, who loves theater and anything funny. At one point in our play, I stopped and asked her if she had ever seen an upside-down puppet show.
I knew she hadn’t so I began collecting my props for my performance. After covering my nose up to the top of my head with a bandana, I quickly found some googly eyes and attached them to my chin.
Then I flopped across a lounge chair, dropped my head upside down, so she couldn’t see anything but a face with a new pair of googly eyes, my mouth and my chin.
Of course I started singing in a weird operatic voice because that’s what’s required for this medium. And since I had my eyes covered I couldn’t see she had begun videotaping me. After a few laughs, we agreed it would be fun to show it later to my husband and other daughter.
For some reason, my engineer husband didn’t bust a gut. I got an eye roll and a teensy smirk from him. But my other daughter loved it. She and I laughed and repeatedly watched it for five minutes.
Since she’s a preteen, she insisted sharing it with one of her closest pals. I made her text along with it the friend must destroy the evidence after she saw it. I had complete faith that she would get some laughs and that would be it.
After she pushed send, I asked for my phone back. I glanced at the texting screen and then my eyes froze in on the top of the screen. My daughter had accidentally sent it to her friend’s mother!
The panic started for I hardly know the woman except for the polite passing of greetings. Plus, this sweet mother was born and raised in another country, and my “humor” would be lost in translation. I was mortified!
If only we had sent it to any other friend’s mother who knew me. They would have expected my weirdness. Luckily, my daughter was able to text her friend and confiscate her mom’s phone and delete my work of art before she saw it.
Another dodged bullet in Mom-dom. Emphasis on the last syllable.
Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.
