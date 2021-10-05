Don’t let that missing ear fool you. Bruce is the best confidant in town

Bruce Special to The Star

Bruce

Age: 7 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Bruce is a lovable tuxedo kitty on the hunt for his forever family. He may only have one ear, but that won’t stop him from being your best friend and confidant. He’ll listen to everything you have to say.

He’s about 7 years young. That’s barely middle age for a cat. He can be a little shy when he first meets someone, but if you give him a chance to sniff out a new situation, he’ll be your sidekick in no time.

If you’re looking for the purrfect addition to your family, meet Bruce today.

Sissy Fipple

Breed: American Staffordshire mix

Age: 3 years old

She’s got a pearly white coat, sweet as can be roll-over-and-give-me-belly-rubs personality, one eye that’s 70% brown, one eye that’s 70% blue and is full of sunshiny smiles. Which when you add all that up, it makes her 100% the bestest good girl doggo.

To learn more about Sissy Fipple, or to see all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt

Wayside Waifs is able to accept visitors without an appointment. Visit www.waysidewaifs.org to learn about the adoption process and available animals.