Technology doesn’t take place of reading for these Braille champions

Charlie Bethay, a student at Shawnee Mission East, competed at the national finals of the Braille Challenge for the 10th time this year. Courtesy photo

Four of the 52 national qualifiers to the Braille Challenge this year hailed from Johnson County. The competition, put on by California’s Braille Institute, includes students from across the United States and Canada. Each local student represented a different age category.

Fourteen-year-old Brooke Petro of Notre Dame de Sion took first place for the sixth time, while Mahaffie Elementary third-grader Emrie Wisner earned third place. Trailwood Elementary’s Jude Nickson and Shawnee Mission East’s Charlie Bethay also competed as national finalists.

The idea is to promote Braille literacy with categories such as reading comprehension, interpreting charts and graphs, spelling and proofreading. Older students also have to listen to a recording and type it up in Braille, earning points for accuracy and speed.

“They’re pretty stringent. They want to separate ... the better Braille readers,” said Jeri Hile, a teacher of students with visual impairments with the Shawnee Mission School District.

“People will say, ‘Why do you still teach Braille, with all of our technology?’ To me, it’s like, well, we still teach kids to read. This is reading.”

Kids like Emrie Wisner embrace Braille just as any kid might enjoy reading and writing.

“She loves Braille. She’s been reading and writing Braille since she was 3 or 4. She writes stories all day long in Braille,” said Arley Wisner, Emrie’s mom.

Although the kids do learn Braille at school, preparing for this competition is a step above regular schoolwork.

“It’s fun for them. Kids with normal sight do soccer. They do all these kinds of competitions, (like) Little League. If you’re severely visually impaired, you’re very limited on what you can do competitively in sports. This is a nice opportunity for them to compete at a high level,” Hile said.

Brooke Petro, who lives in Leawood, agreed with Hile.

“It gives blind people something to be proud of. A lot of times we can’t do the competitions sighted kids can,” she said. “… I think it’s helped me in school the most with typing, particularly with speed and accuracy when I’m taking notes. … I know how to look for errors in my work and can find them easier.”

At regionals and nationals, the kids compete not just for bragging rights but for tangible prizes. Sometimes it’s money; other times, it’s equipment, like a new Braille keyboard. Brooke won both when she took the national title this year.

Ultimately, it’s more than just a fun competition. People who have serious visually impairments are significantly more likely to be able to get a job if they’re good at reading Braille.

A 2012 report to the Library of Congress found that while 68% of legally blind people were unemployed, 90% of visually-impaired people who had jobs were also Braille readers.

“It really builds on their confidence level to be able to go and do this,” Hile said. “Braille’s a living, breathing thing. It’s not something people used to learn and don’t any longer.”

Students keep coming back year after year. Hile said Jude and Charlie have gone to nationals every year they’ve been eligible—three times for Jude and 10 for Charlie. Brooke has gone seven times since first grade. Emrie had done regionals before, but this was her first time at nationals.

Normally, qualifying for the national competition means a free trip to Los Angeles to explore the campus of the University of Southern California. The university’s marching band greets the kids and makes it a festive occasion.

The last two years, it has transitioned to a remote competition for pandemic safety, with the kids taking proctored exams close to home. Although it preserves the competition aspect, having to be remote cuts down on the social opportunities that usually come with it.

“I think I like talking to other blind people the most. It’s really special to me,” Brooke said.

For Brooke and other kids, it’s a place for the kids to network with each other.

“Brooke made friends and joined an online choir of visually impaired people. She’s kept in contact with people and exchanged information like, ‘Do you use this piece of equipment?’” Lyn Petro said.

It’s also a chance to see older kids who are visually impaired succeed, which encourages the younger ones. Lyn Petro said that seeing an older girl do well in the competition and then eventually go on to study at Stanford has helped inspire Brooke.

“Now Brooke is a freshman, and I just know she can do it, because I’ve watched the other families through the years help their kids do whatever normal kids do,” Lyn Petro said.

This story was originally published September 2, 2021 5:00 AM.