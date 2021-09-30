Lazy river, a rebuilt diving well, lap lane, more coming to this Johnson County pool

Lenexa’s latest capital improvement plan includes $19 million to renovate two of its three outdoor pools. City of Lenexa

By the summer of 2024, a refurbished Indian Trails Aquatic Center — with a range of new modern amenities — should be ready for swimmers at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa.

As part of the city’s latest five-year capital improvements plan, the Lenexa City Council has approved a $15 million budget for renovations and programming at Indian Trails, near 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road. The council also has agreed to hire Confluence Inc., as the lead designer for architectural and engineering services.

The design process will begin this year, and Indian Trails will close for construction after the 2022 pool season. The aquatic center will remain closed in 2023 before being completed the following spring.

The renovations will address the pool’s aging infrastructure and install modern features that have been lacking at Indian Trails.

“According to public feedback,” the city said in a news release, “residents are most interested in features like a lazy river, a rebuilt diving well, lap lanes, play features, shade and other comfort amenities.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The capital improvements plan, approved on Sept. 21, also allocates $4 million to rebuild Ad Astra Pool at 83rd Street and Maurer Road as a neighborhood facility. The Ad Astra work will begin later so Ad Astra and nearby Indian Trails aren’t closed at the same time during the summer.

Lenexa’s third outdoor pool, Flat Rock Creek at 103rd and Hauser streets, was renovated in 2012 and is still in good condition.

The city has completed a two-phase study of its pool facilities. Residents successfully fought a recommendation to permanently close Ad Astra Pool.

Blue Ribbon School in Olathe

Mahaffie Elementary School in Olathe is one of five Kansas schools to be designated as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Under the Blue Ribbon program, the federal Department of Education recognizes public and private schools for their overall academic excellence or for their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Mahaffie, the 18th Olathe district school to earn the award, was chosen as an exemplary high-performing school.

“It has been such a joy to see the gains our students have made and all the hard work of our teachers and staff, “ Mahaffie Principal Peggy Head said in a news release. “We are grateful to be part of a school district that provides the resources and opportunities needed to ensure a high-quality educational experience for our students each and every day.”

Delta Woods Middle School in Lee’s Summit is the only other Kansas City area school to receive the award for 2021. Delta Woods is part of the Blue Springs School District.

Shawnee tries narrowing Johnson Drive

On a trial basis, Shawnee is reducing the number of lanes on a downtown stretch of Johnson Drive in order to reduce traffic speeds, enhance parking and safety, be more welcoming to pedestrians and make downtown a destination rather than a waypoint to somewhere else.

The “traffic-calming” program affects a seven-block segment of Johnson Drive between Flint and Goddard streets and will last up to three months. Instead of four lanes plus turns, the roadway will be striped and signed for one lane in each direction with a continuous center lane for left turns.

“The reduction of lanes will allow on-street parallel parking spaces to be added and modify some existing on-street parallel spaces to angled parking,” a city memo stated. The number of on-street parking places will go to 107, from 81 previously.

The city opted not to repave Johnson Drive as planned this year so it could consider the traffic-calming measures. The road will be repaved next spring, either with the new layout or the original one, depending on how the experiment works out.

Merriam Mayor to step down early

Merriam Mayor Ken Sissom will retire from the City Council on Oct. 31, which will put Council President Bob Pape in the mayor’s seat on Nov. 1.

Pape is running for mayor against Angel Lopez III in the Nov. 2 general election.

Sissom, who was Merriam’s police chief from 1992 to 2005, was first elected mayor in April 2009. His last City Council meeting will be Oct. 25.

During Sissom’s mayoral tenure, Merriam built a new community center, merged its fire department with the Overland Park department, welcomed the massive Ikea store to the city and installed new playground equipment in five parks, including a We-Go-Swing for people of all abilities.

Sissom also is retiring as the director of the Johnson County Regional Police Academy and opted to do both retirements at the same time, city spokeswoman Jenna Gant said by email. Otherwise, his last day as mayor would have been Dec. 13, when new council members take office.

Roeland Park tries curbside glass recycling

Roeland Park is collaborating with Ripple Glass to try out the company’s first curbside recycling program for glass.

The glass pickup zone includes residents whose trash, recycling and yard waste are picked up on Tuesdays. On its website, Ripple Glass said it was dropping off purple tote bins to residents, and the first pickup was scheduled for Oct. 5.

“The intent of this pilot is to determine if there is enough interest in curbside glass recycling to roll it out citywide as Roeland Park always strives to be an environmentally conscious city,” the city said in a news release.

The trial period will end in March, when a decision will be made on a citywide program.

Bench honors Iwo Jima veteran

A bench at the new Olathe Fire Academy depicts Jerry Ingram’s service as a 17-year-old Marine tank commander on Iwo Jima during World War II. He was the only survivor from the 36-man tank unit.

At a ceremony on Sept. 20, Paul Chapa, founder of Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH), announced the permanent placement of the “story” bench at the academy, which opened in May.

Attending the event was Ingram, now 95, who also was the only survivor trapped in an elevator in the 1981 Hilton hotel fire in Las Vegas. His gratitude to firefighters for saving him led him to start a fire-and-rescue equipment supply company.

Ingram was born in Kansas City, Kan., and after his military service, spent his adult life in the Kansas City area. He now lives in Olathe.

Suicide hotline now answered locally

When someone from Johnson County calls the national suicide hotline, he or she will now speak with a clinician from the Johnson County Mental Health Center’s crisis assessment team rather than someone far away.

Under the new system, which began on Aug. 27, national hotline calls are answered by the same team that responds to the mental health center’s 24/7 crisis line at 913-268-0156. In the early going, the team handled an average of 33 national hotline calls per week.

“We looked at the numbers for the national hotline and knew that we had the capacity to pick up the calls coming from Johnson County,” said Rob MacDougall,.the center’s director of emergency services “The result is lower wait times for callers and a direct connection to local mental health resources.”

If the caller is a current mental health center client, the clinician can see the person’s medical records and work with the person’s treatment team.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. Community members can call either the national or local number if they or someone else is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Olathe history, on film

Through Dec. 27, the Olathe Historical Society is screening episodes from the award-winning film series, “Olathe: The City Beautiful,” at the Indian Creek Library, 16100 W. 135th St.

Local speakers will share more Olathe history, and those attending might see new episodes completed in 2021. Visit OlatheLibrary.org for a schedule. Each segment is shown more than once.

Hazardous waste dropoff

Anyone who lives in Johnson County can drop off unwanted paint, cleaning products and other household hazardous waste at a monthly event hosted by Olathe.

The drive-through event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. The next one is Oct. 9.

To learn what items are accepted, visit olatheks.org/government/utilities, click on Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste.