Pup’s heart is as big as his block head. Beautiful cat has looks and personality

Carter Tattoo

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 4 years, 2 months

If you’re looking for a silly boy with a heart as big as his block head, then Carter Tattoo is waiting to meet you. He’s energetic, playful with a softer side that comes in handy for snuggling. He’s friendly with dogs but we always recommend a proper introduction in the home. Come meet this handsome boy today.

Dr. Liz Wilson Arbor Day

Breed: Domestic short-hair

Age: 1 year, 4 months

Bright eyed, pointy eared and fluffy tailed. No, we’re not describing a common hare, we’re talking about Dr. Liz Wilson Arbor Day. This gorgeous girl has tons of personality and looks that are just as unique as her spirit. She’s cat friendly but like the rest of us, does occasionally like time to herself.

To learn more about Carter Tattoo, Dr. Liz or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.