Joco 913

Sweet boy full of energy and love, hopes for forever home

By Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Carter Tattoo
Carter Tattoo Jacob Meyer

Carter Tattoo

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 4 years, 2 months old

If you’re looking for a silly boy with a heart as big as his block head, then Carter Tattoo is waiting to meet you. He’s energetic, playful with a softer side which comes in handy for snuggling. He’s friendly with dogs but we always recommend a proper introduction in the home. Come meet this handsome boy today.

To learn more about Carter Tattoo or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service