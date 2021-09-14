He’s not his best at a shelter. But this sweet pup would thrive in a forever home

George Leon Lenok Special to The Star

Age: 1 year, 1 month

Breed: Beagle mix

Being homeless sure doesn’t get this guy down. Sure, the shelter is stressful so he’s not at his best, but he does have a lot going for him. He’s smart, dog friendly, warms up to new people quickly, and just look at him. He’s almost too cute!

Ruffino Prosecco

Age: 3 years, 6 months old

Breed: Domestic short hair

If you’re looking for a cat with character, just check out this handsome boy. He’s got playful, silly eyes and an ear tip, most likely from being mistaken for a community cat. But he’s just a kind, big-hearted, string-bean-y snuggle bug so he’s looking for a loving adopter like you.

To learn more about George, Ruffino, or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt