Joco 913
He’s not his best at a shelter. But this sweet pup would thrive in a forever home
Geroge Leon Lenok
Age: 1 year, 1 month
Breed: Beagle mix
Being homeless sure doesn’t get this guy down. Sure, the shelter is stressful so he’s not at his best, but he does have a lot going for him. He’s smart, dog friendly, warms up to new people quickly, and just look at him. He’s almost too cute!
Ruffino Prosecco
Age: 3 years, 6 months old
Breed: Domestic short hair
If you’re looking for a cat with character, just check out this handsome boy. He’s got playful, silly eyes and an ear tip, most likely from being mistaken for a community cat. But he’s just a kind, big-hearted, string-bean-y snuggle bug so he’s looking for a loving adopter like you.
To learn more about George, Ruffino, or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt
