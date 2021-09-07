This pretty girl is adventurous, cat friendly and looking for forever home

Cher Special to The Star

Cher

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 7

Cher is a sweet, shy pup searching for her forever family. She hasn’t had a lot of socialization with people and she’ll benefit from a family who can go slow and have patience as she adjusts to her new life. Her friends at Wayside say that she is very friendly once she’s had time to sniff out a new situation. She enjoys walks and does well on a leash. If you’re looking for a pal to adventure with, Cher’s the girl for you.

Mini Love

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 2 years

Think of her as a super sweet, yet slightly sassy, gorgeous dark lined, beautiful eyed, teacup tiger. This pretty girl is adventurous, cat friendly (but does like to keep to herself most of the time) and is ready for the jungle that awaits in your home!

Learn more about Cher and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org.

To learn more about Mini Love or to see all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt