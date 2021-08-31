Joco 913
She’s no diamond in the rough: Meet this loving, gentle kitty at Unleashed Pet Rescue
Diamond Prosecco
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years, 2 months old
Timeless. That’s what you feel when you look into this gorgeous, dilute coated girls’ big eyes. Like everything in the universe for a moment sits still. Then, when she brushes her head up against your hand, her soft touch and gentle demeanor warms your heart. A loving connection she brings to you, unlike any other you’ll find under these stars.
Champ Bubbly
Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog mix
Age: 6 months old
He’s a super smart, adorable, Catahoula mix puppy, and he’s super tired of waiting to be adopted. Since he hasn’t had the best start to life, he’s a bit shy at first with new people, but boy, does he warm up fast. He would love to go to a home with another doggy sibling as four legged friends have helped boost his confidence.
To learn more about Champ Bubby, Diamond Prosecco or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
