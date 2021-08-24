He was starved then abandoned. Now he’s a love-bug, waiting for his forever home

El Dorado Special to The Star

El Dorado

Breed: Mastiff/terrier Mix

Age: 5 years, 1 month

See that expression? He’s saying bye, later, SEE YA to his old life. It wasn’t great. He was starved and then abandoned, but if there’s a thing or two we’ve learned about dogs, it’s that they’re resilient. After some time in a loving foster home with TONS of TLC and a full belly every day, he’s now ready to find a loving family forever. Could this gorgeous boy be the one for you?

Mila

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Age: 3 years

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Mila is darling girl with on the prowl for her forever family. She loves to make new friends. She’ll win you over with her expressive green eyes and her cuddly personality. She loves attention and will meow at you to get ear scratches or snacks. She’s a big fan of crinkle balls and wand toys and she’d love to pounce around. At the end of a good play session, she’ll cuddle up right next to you for a good snooze. If you’re ready to add a sweet kitty to your life, look no further.

Wayside Waifs is now able to welcome guests without an appointment. To learn more about the adoption process and all available animals visit www.waysidewaifs.org.

To learn more about El Dorado, or to see all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt