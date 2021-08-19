‘Inspiration to youth’ from Blue Valley NW teams with nonprofit to help this country

Aiyan Sanjanwala, a senior at Blue Valley Northwest High School, coordinated $45,000 of critically needed items from Heart to Heart International to rural India this summer. Courtesy photo

It was a distant but vibrant memory that spurred Aiyan Sanjanwala into action.

The result: The 17-year-old Blue Valley Northwest senior was central in getting $45,000 of items critically needed in a pandemic from Heart to Heart International in Lenexa to rural India this summer.

“Aiyan is a very impressive young man who saw the need of the people in his ancestral country even before situation became worse and before being covered by the media,” said Steve Hower, director of corporate relations at Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa-based crisis response and relief nonprofit.

“When he saw the plight of people in need he decided to act.”

Aiyan witnessed the extreme poverty in India when he traveled there 10 years ago. While there, children swarmed a vehicle he was in.

“I was so taken back by that,” Aiyan said. “I had never seen anything like that — all those kids begging for money and for food. At the time, I didn’t understand it all that well because I was only 7 years old.”

He recalled that memory with his father about five years later.

“It stuck in my head,” Aiyan said. “I really wanted to do something about it, but I was still 12.”

But when the pandemic hit, it seemed to Aiyan the right time to do something.

“Honestly at the beginning of second semester, when I didn’t have that much to do, I thought, ‘I can finally start this project’,” Aiyan said.

In discussing the project with his grandfather, Aiyan decided to reach out to Heart to Heart International, which agreed to donate the needed items.

“After that we had to figure out how to get supplies to India,” Aiyan said.

“We had to be careful for organizations that didn’t pass background checks because they will take donations, keep them, and simply resell them and not distribute them.”

It was a process that took about two months.

“There is a correct process to send medicines and medical supplies from country to country, and in time of disaster it can become even more complicated,” Hower said. “Aiyan was very persistent, yet patient, in working through the necessary channels and multiple approvals to ensure that help reached the people that needed it. He is a credit and an inspiration to the youth of today.”

Aiyan found Ekal Vidyalaya, a Houston-based nonprofit that provides assistance in rural India in many areas, including education, health awareness and entrepreneurship.

And, in June, $45,000 worth of items — which included gloves, masks and noncontact thermometers — were sent. It amounted to about 163,000 items.

Aiyan said he has helped other before, such as a recycling campaign and book drive.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I could do this in the first place,” Aiyan said of his project this year.

His grandfather and father were helpful.

“I had a team,” Aiyan said. “They kind of pushed me. They helped me stay on pace.”

Aiyan is still surprised at the amount of items shipped.

“I honestly thought we would donate, at most, $1,000 worth of items, and maybe, if we got lucky, $2,000 worth of items,” he said. “No way did I think it would be $45,000 worth of items. I still haven’t really processed it.”

His advice to other young adults wanting to undertake projects to help others?

“Honestly, it might seem impossible, but once you get your foot in the water, you will be able to do it,” he said. “Just try your best and it will come about naturally. Get help from others, get help from whoever you can.

“It’s possible. With the right amount of effort, the right amount of determination and help, you can do it.”