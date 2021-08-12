First responders have a stressful job. Lexi Blue is there to comfort those in Lenexa

Lexi Blue with handler Megan Larson, a Lenexa police corporal.

The Lenexa Police Department has its first comfort dog: a 6-month-old goldendoodle named Lexi Blue.

In a news release, the city said that officers, dispatchers and other first responders are exposed to traumatic events more often than most people.

“Lexi’s presence around the police station and participation in department mental health activities will serve to provide comfort to members of the police department,” the release stated.

Lexi also will be available to crime victims and others outside the department who could use the help after experiencing trauma or in the midst of a personal crisis. The public might also see the animal at community and educational events.

Lexi’s handler is Cpl. Megan Larson, who is part of the School Resource Unit.

OP city manager to retire

Overland Park will be looking for a new city manager to replace Bill Ebel, who will retire on March 1 of next year. His last working day will be Feb. 25.

Bill Ebel

Ebel was appointed to be the city’s fifth city manager in January 2011 after serving as director of planning and development services, according to a profile on the city’s website. Earlier he had been Overland Park’s city engineer and deputy director of public works.

A 1979 graduate of West Point, Ebel began work in Overland Park after retiring from the U.S. Army.

“I thank you for the opportunity and look forward to the next six-plus months where I don’t expect the pace to slow down at all around here,” he told the City Council on Aug. 2.

Solar energy for Spring Hill High

After its expected completion this fall, a solar energy installation will produce clean, renewable energy for Spring Hill High School while providing an opportunity for students to learn how the technology works.

A 750-kilowatt solar array is being built in an empty field near the high school to help the Spring Hill district generate its own power and reduce its reliance on the local electric grid. According to a news release, the array’s annual offset is expected to exceed 1.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity — equivalent to more than 12 million smartphone charges or burning more than a million pounds of coal.

The district is working with EnergyLink to bring the project to fruition. The private company works with customers on financing as well the design and construction of renewable energy systems. Spring Hill’s financing is coming through Evergy Energy Solutions, a non-regulated affiliate of the local power company Evergy.

The payment structure will permit the district to achieve immediate energy savings without any upfront costs. The companies will handle the operation and maintenance of the system, and the district will be compensated if the solar production or energy savings don’t meet projections.

The solar array will be paired with a Building Automation System that is expected to reduce the high school’s demand for power. The system determines when to draw power from the solar farm and when to run heating and cooling units to most efficiently keep rooms at the desired temperature.

Are you part of the algae problem?

Overland Park says that homeowners have a part to play in reducing the toxic blue-green algae that looks like ugly foam or green scum on lakes or creeks:

Too much fertilizer causes nutrients like phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen to run off and enter the water, creating the right conditions for algae to form. Pet and yard waste also cause algae blooms, so the city asks residents to pick up after their pets and keep weeds and grass clippings out of creeks and storm drains.

Toxic algae at South Lake not only mars the beauty of the lake near 87th Street and Lowell Avenue, but it can also harm people and pets.













“It’s important to avoid blue-green algae, because it’s dangerous to the health of people and animals,” Ian Fannin-Hughes, the city’s water quality specialist, said in a news release. “The algae can make you sick, so do not drink or swim in the water, and keep a close eye on your pets so they don’t get near the water, either.”

Toxic algae blooms, most prevalent in the summer, are a particular problem at South Lake, in a park at 7601 W. 86th St.; and Wilderness Lake, in a park at 16001 Rosewood Drive. The city has built a floating wetland in South Lake that soaks up some of the excess nutrients.

Fannin-Hughes frequently tests the water at both lakes to determine if the algae is toxic and notifies the state. Current lake advisories can be found at kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.

Detours set on 47th Street

A section of 47th Street, which separates Wyandotte County from northeast Johnson County, will be closed into October so the Evergy power company can replace a high transmission line under the roadway.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at Mission Road, according to a news release from Roeland Park. Eastbound drivers will detour at Roe Boulevard. Local residents will still have access to their homes.

Taking the public’s pulse on education

Kansas officials have kicked off a 50-city tour to learn what the public has to say about the state’s vision for K-12 education, and it’s coming to this area in September.

The Kansans Can Success Tour, which began July 26, is a followup to a similar tour in 2015. In addition to hearing from parents, teachers and other interested parties, officials will outline the progress made toward achieving the vision established by the Kansas State Board of Education.

If possible, those attending are asked to bring a laptop, cell phone or tablet for an interactive part of the presentation. The Johnson County schedule:

▪ Sept. 2: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spring Hill School District’s Woodland Spring Middle School, 17450 W. 167th St. in Olathe.

▪ Sept. 2: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Valley district’s Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W. 143rd St. in Overland Park.

▪ Sept. 3: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Olathe district’s instructional resource center, 14090 Black Bob Road.

For those who can’t make a Johnson County event, nearby meetings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Kansas City, Kansas, School District headquarters, 2010 N. 59th St., and in Lawrence from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 110 McDonald Drive.

Culinary program enlarges Kansas footprint

More aspiring chefs now have access to Johnson County Community College’s highly regarded culinary arts instruction. It’s happening through a partnership with Butler Community College in El Dorado.

“This opportunity allows JCCC to extend the benefits of its Chef Apprenticeship program to more Kansas students,” JCCC said in a news release. “In turn, the collaboration strengthens state and local workforce opportunities.”

Eligible Butler students can dual-enroll in specific culinary coursework from JCCC. After completion, they can qualify for the American Culinary Federation’s exams to become a certified culinarian or sous chef. Through their practicum classes, Butler students will work in the Wichita area as paid chef apprentices under the supervision of a certified JCCC chef. Students also earn an associate degree.

“Two of the state’s powerhouse culinary programs are collaborating to serve the two largest metropolitan areas in Kansas,” said Butler Community College President Kim Krull.