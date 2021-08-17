Joco 913
Kitty always prepped for a party and sweet, dog-friendly Lab ready for forever homes
Nala Corn Chip
Breed: Lab/terrier mix
Age: 2 years, 4 months
If there’s one thing this beautiful, sweet baby is happy about, it’s never having to give birth to another litter again. Now that all her puppies found loving homes of their own, she’s single and ready to mingle to find a family of her own. She’s dog- and kid-friendly and just about the most polite girl to everyone she meets.
Wexley Cherry
Breed: Domestic short hair
Age: 1 year, 6 months
This girl’s always prepared for the party because she’s always wearing her black-and-white weekend attire, complete with white wingtip boots and a personality that shines like patent leather. Cat friendly and just waiting to come party with you.
To learn more about Nala Corn Chip, Wexley Cherry or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt
