Kitty always prepped for a party and sweet, dog-friendly Lab ready for forever homes

Wexley Cherry Special to The Star

Nala Corn Chip

Breed: Lab/terrier mix

Age: 2 years, 4 months

If there’s one thing this beautiful, sweet baby is happy about, it’s never having to give birth to another litter again. Now that all her puppies found loving homes of their own, she’s single and ready to mingle to find a family of her own. She’s dog- and kid-friendly and just about the most polite girl to everyone she meets.

Wexley Cherry

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 1 year, 6 months

This girl’s always prepared for the party because she’s always wearing her black-and-white weekend attire, complete with white wingtip boots and a personality that shines like patent leather. Cat friendly and just waiting to come party with you.

To learn more about Nala Corn Chip, Wexley Cherry or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt